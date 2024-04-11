^

Yawi sets record straight on departure from Echo

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 11:25am
Yawi sets record straight on departure from Echo
Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera returned to the MPL Philippines last week, supporting his former team Echo as they faced Blacklist International.
MANILA, Philippines – When Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera announced he was now playing for Indonesia's Aura Fire, many fans speculated on his departure especially with how he had spent most of the previous season as a reserve player for his former team, Echo.

Cabrera had been considered the main five of the team since Echo was named one of the teams for the MPL Philippines’ new franchise format back in Season 8 and was part of the main roster when Echo won the M4 World Championship and the 12th season of MPL Philippines.

But during the 13th season, Cabrera was also seen playing a handful of times with fans attacking both players and coaches for not bringing in Cabrera for crucial match-ups. This led to many speculations online, which gained more fuel when Cabrera announced his transfer to Aura Fire.

Last week, Cabrera stopped by MPL Philippines and spoke with members of the media to clarify his departure.

"Gusto ko mag-explore ulet sa development po sa akin. First time ko po kasi mapupunta sa ibang bansa tapos nagkaroon po ng offer so gusto ko po siya i-try. Nagawa ko na po yung part ko po sa Echo as a teammate at naging captain ng team. Feel ko po mas mag-gogrow din po ulet ako pag nag-try ako sa ibang team," said Cabrera when asked why he left Echo.

He adds, "Bago po ako napunta sa descision na ito, pinagisipan ko po mabuti kasi first time ko po lilipat ng team sa ibang bansa. Nung nasa Echo pa po ako at nagsiscrim kami with Aura, nakikitaan ko po talaga sila ng potential. Feeling ko may kulang lang talaga sa kanila and yung magli-lead siguro. Confident naman po ako, nung nagtry-out po ako sa kanila online and feeling ko ok naman po pag tumagal."

Addressing the issues his departure from Echo had faced, Cabrebra hopes that fans would understand that not everything is permanent, especially in MPL Philippine teams and that players come and go.

"Sa mga fans, ‘pag may nangyari sa isang team, intindihin natin. Wala namang permanente sa teams, may mga umaalis talaga. Support pa rin. Wag tayo summorta ‘pag panalo lang, wala naman team na ‘di nagkakaproblema. ‘Pag nagkaproblema, keep supporting na lang," said Cabrera.

Aura Fire is currently third in the rankings of MPL Indonesia, and tied with ONIC Esports with a 4-3 win-loss slate. The league will return on April 19.

