Dear Hidilyn

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Dear Hidilyn
Hidilyn Diaz
STAR / File

You gave it your all to qualify for the Paris Olympics but the new weight classification wasnt fit for youYou competed in the 58 kg division in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics then dropped down to 53 kg to bag silver in 2016 and adjusted to 55 kg to clinch gold in 2021But when the Olympics scrapped the 55 kg class, you had to move up to 59 kg and it became a battle against Mother Nature.

You were outlifted by another Filipina Elreen Ando in the race for the Paris ticket. Elreen actually followed what you didIn 2021, she was seventh in the 64 kg division as an Olympic rookie then trimmed down to 59 kg for ParisShes 25 and youre 33 but age had nothing to do with what happened in the final qualifiers in Phuket last weekElreens body mass is suited for the 59 kg limitIt was like when you cut back from 58 kg to 53 kg. Your body mass is suited for 53 kg and 55 kg but not for 58 kg. To get you to lift at 59 kg was a serious challenge.

Still, you tried and tried hard to nail that fifth Olympic pass. You wouldve been only the second athlete from the Philippines and the first Filipina to do itNothing to say sorry forYoull forever be in the record books as the first athlete from the Philippines to claim an Olympic gold medal and thats something nobody can take away.

You lived life on your terms and didnt let the fierceness of competition rule youDespite the rigors of training, you made time to earn your college degree and married the love of your lifeYou went out there to compete for our country. You won with humility, you lost with graciousnessYou battled courageously, no matter the oddsYoure an inspiration as a Filipina role model and achieverWhat youve accomplished is unprecedented.

You lived your dream of excelling in the sport you loveYou held your head high and let the world hear our National Anthem played in the Olympic awarding ceremonyYou displayed the heart of a champion and the spirit of a Filipino hero.

You persevered in your sport, sacrificing to calibrate your weight, never complaining how you had to adjust moving from one category to another as changing weight limits set by the international federation wreaked havoc on your bodyYou played by the rules, you never backed off from daunting odds.

You gave hope and inspiration to those aspiring to be like you by working hard and showing discipline. Youre a living example of an athlete who never compromised principles, standing by the highest values of integrity and sportsmanshipYoure admired for taking steps to groom the next generation, establishing an academy to share your expertise in molding future Olympic gold medalists.

Its a blessing that in this lifetime, you were on earth to bring pride and honor to our nation, to serve as an inspiration to our countrymen and to show the world that the Philippines is in a lofty class of its ownWe thank you, dear Hidilyn, for shining a bright light on our country.

PARIS OLYMPICS
