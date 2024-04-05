^

FEU's Chambers vows to be 'hardest working UAAP coach'

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 12:53pm
FEU's Chambers vows to be 'hardest working UAAP coach'
FEU head coach Sean Chambers (left) and FEU athletic director Mark Molina
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- New Far Eastern University Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers is bringing Mr. 100% to the UAAP.

Chambers, who was the resident import of the Alaska Aces from 1989 to 2001, was tapped as the new coach of the Tamaraws last month, replacing Denok Miranda.

Miranda was named the head of the FEU basketball program.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the women’s volleyball matchup between FEU and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, “Mr. 100%” said he will bring the same hard work he was known for inside the basketball court, this time, on the coaching side.

“I promised the guys, I’m not called 'Mr. 100%' just by accident. I guarantee that I’m going to be the hardest working coach in the UAAP. Nothing to take away from the current coaches who are here, but I just know what’s in my court, and what’s in my court is to give 110% on whatever I do,” Chambers said.

In the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament, FEU finished with a 3-11 record.

With the American now the chief tactician of the Tamaraws, he aims to turn things around.

The goal, the coach stressed, is to win at least 50% of the games next season and contend soon.

“I’m trying to curb my expectations, but I don’t expect the turnaround to take that long. I want to have an instant impact on so many different levels, and I think we can do that. Just minor details, fundamentals of the game, and playing for one another,” he added.

FEU athletic director Mark Molina, for his part, said that having Chambers in FEU is “a perfect partnership, perfect marriage on all levels.”

“I think fundamentally, our values, what FEU believes in, what all our family believes in is the same as Sean. We see all the characteristics of an FEU coach in Sean. He’s an educator, a mentor, and that’s what we want our program to be exposed to,” Molina said.

“It’s more than just basketball. It’s the type of person he is. I think he’s going to have a big impact, not only in the program, but also for our student-athletes. That’s what we want our program to be,” he added.

Chambers won six championships in the PBA in the 90s with coach Tim Cone, and had his number 20 jersey retired by the Aces.

In FEU, the 6-foot-2 forward wants to bring what he learned from Alaska to the Tamaraws.

“First and foremost, really doing everything with integrity. We’re gonna do everything while putting the university first and foremost as our goal. Next is that we’re gonna be accountable for one another. We want everybody to be accountable not only to their teammates but also to the university. We’re gonna work hard and we’re gonna prepare like crazy,” he said.

He stressed that he wants to channel what he did in the pro ranks before, turning a last place squad to first place.

“As we say with Alaska, the will to win is important but the will to prepare is vital. That’s what we’re gonna bring to the table — just details, a matter of details.”

