^

Sports

PBA All-Stars promise competitive game

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 2:53pm
PBA All-Stars promise competitive game
Japeth Aguilar (25) and Mark Barroca (14)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Expect a competitive PBA All-Star game in Bacolod this weekend, as Japeth Aguilar and the rest of Team Japeth aim to go back-to-back on Sunday.

Aguilar captained the team that won the PBA All-Star game last year in Passi, Iloilo.

This year, the 6-foot-9 forward is once again leading a group against a Mark Barroca-captained squad.

The two teams will be facing each other on Sunday.

At a press conference in Bacolod on Thursday, Aguilar said that he will try to will his All-Star team to back-to-back victories.

“Of course, we need to defend our win last year. So, although the coach [of the other team] is now new, Coach Jorge [Gallent,] we will try our best to go back-to-back,” Aguilar told reporters in Filipino.

Team Japeth will be coached by Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

The team is composed of Aguilar, Paul Lee, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Don Trollano, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino, Mav Ahanmisi, Stanley Pringle and Terrence Romeo, as well as replacement players RR Pogoy and Aris Dionisio.

Pogoy and Dionisio replaced injured players Tyler Tio and Scottie Thompson.

The squad will also reportedly miss Christian Standhardinger.

“We’re gonna look forward to just enjoy our time here, just enjoy the city of Bacolod and in the upcoming game on Sunday, I am inviting you all to watch. Last year was a competitive game, hopefully this year will also be competitive,” Aguilar added.

For his part, Barroca said his crew, bolstered by June Mar Fajardo, Jason Perkins, CJ Perez, Robert Bolick, Jio Jalalon, Ian Sangalang, James Yap, Calvin Abueva, Jayson Castro, Gabe Norwood, Ricci Rivero, Cliff Hodge, Juami Tiongson and Nards Pinto, will do its best against their foes.

“Of course, we want to win. We will do our best because we want to compete at a high level,” Barroca said.

“We want the All-Star here in Bacolod to be special, so we will try our best to win the game,” he added.

“We will maximize our time here, and we will showcase what we can showcase for the people here. Expect that this coming Sunday, we will give our best, 100%.”

On Saturday, the All-Star festivities will have the skills competition and the rookies/sophomores/juniors game.

The skills competition will have the obstacle challenge and the bigs’ and guards’ 3-point shootout.

On Sunday, the PBA Shooting Stars will be at 5:15 p.m., with the All-Star game at 6:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

JAPETH AGUILAR

MARK BARROCA

PBA

PBA ALL-STAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AP Bren chooses Brody for M5 skin, Paquito for first Finals MVP skin

AP Bren chooses Brody for M5 skin, Paquito for first Finals MVP skin

By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
Moonton Games announced that AP Bren has chosen the M5 championship skin, which the team will co-design with the game developer,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines hosting 2025 FIVB world meet

Philippines hosting 2025 FIVB world meet

By Nelson Beltran | 18 hours ago
After the world’s best in men’s basketball in 2023, the cream of men’s volleyball is converging in the country...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs quickly move on from La Salle loss

Lady Bulldogs quickly move on from La Salle loss

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs were quick to recover after their five-game UAAP Season 86 win streak was snapped at...
Sports
fbtw
Jr. Altas force winner-take-all vs Squires All heart.

Jr. Altas force winner-take-all vs Squires All heart.

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
That was how University of Perpetual Help coach Johp Cleopas described the Jr. Altas’ gut-wrenching 91-90 victory over...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

Lady Bulldogs turn back Maroons to resume winning ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
National University thwarted a gallant effort by University of the Philippines as the Lady Bulldogs returned to the winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ribas-Namajunas clash headlines UFC Fight Night

Ribas-Namajunas clash headlines UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Expect an electrifying battle between the eighth-ranked flyweight Amanda Ribas against former strawweight champion Rose ...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics hold off Bucks for 7th straight win

Celtics hold off Bucks for 7th straight win

5 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics held off a late fightback from the Milwaukee Bucks to win, 122-119, in...
Sports
fbtw
Durant passes Shaq for 8th place in all-time NBA scoring list

Durant passes Shaq for 8th place in all-time NBA scoring list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Phoenix superstar Kevin Durant has officially hurdled NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for eighth place on the NBA’s...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST

Blue Eagles coach happy for being able to stand ground vs UST

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Ateneo's tough five-set loss to league leader UST showed the Blue Eagles can go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with