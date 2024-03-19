Philippines cleared by world anti-doping body

MANILA, Philippines – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has already cleared the Philippines from its compliance watch list, saying that the corrective actions undertaken by the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PHI-NADO) have been corrected and the pending compliance procedure.

WADA announced the development in a statement posted on its website.

“I am pleased to confirm that in light of the latest developments, the Compliance Review Committee has decided to sign off the remaining pending critical corrective actions relating to testing and results management,” WADA’s chief compliance manager Emiliano Simonelli said in an email PHI-NADO head Dr. Alejandro Pineda.

“As a result the compliance procedure has now been closed and the case will not be filed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” he added.

For his part, Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann expressed his gratitude to the WADA and the PHI-NADO and stressed that the country will continue its advocacy in building a sporting venue free from any doping activities.

“We would like to thank WADA for all the support to resolve all issues. The PSC in coordination with PHI-NADO will continue to make improvements and propose the proper legislation in compliance with the WADA Code 20.5.1 to avoid future issues,” said Bachmann.