^

Sports

Squires, Junior Altas begin NCAA title showdown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 6:46pm
Squires, Junior Altas begin NCAA title showdown

Game Saturday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
9:30 a.m. – UPHSD vs Letran

MANILA, Philippines – It will be championship experience versus hunger as Letran and University of Perpetual Help battle it out for the NCAA Season 99 junior basketball crown starting Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Squires will come in as underdogs after finishing second to the Junior Altas and losing to the latter, 94-88, in the elimination round last March 1 but should rely on their championship experience when they clash at 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 is set Wednesday while a decider, if necessary, is next week.

Also, Letran, which downed San Sebastian, 91-77, in the Final Four Sunday, is eyeing a 14th juniors crown overall that will keep it at No. 3 in titles won behind San Beda’s 23 and Mapua’s 20.

Moses Manalili parted the red sea for the Squires in that finals berth-clinching win after he flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 19 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

For the Junior Altas, they are expected to go all out to quench the title thirst they long have and claim their breakthrough high school cage crown.

The last time UPHSD came closest to winning its first ever title was 14 years ago when former coach and now league commissioner Tonichi Pujante steered it to the finals before being denied by San Beda.

Now they’re back again with another shot at it.

UPHSD made it through by topping the elims with an 8-1 mark when nobody expected it and turning back Mapua, 96-91, to extend its fairy tale run.

vuukle comment

JUNIORS BASKETBALL

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

Unbeaten Tigresses brace for adjustment by opposing teams

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The UST Golden Tigresses are wary of complacency after an undefeated start in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tour...
Sports
fbtw
Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone was delighted at the news that naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be playing as an...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro shocks Sabalenka; Gauff, Medvedev advance

Navarro shocks Sabalenka; Gauff, Medvedev advance

19 hours ago
American Emma Navarro shocked Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka to reach the Indian Wells ATP-WTA Masters quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Sports, Capital1 win

Smart Sports, Capital1 win

1 day ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw
Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

Tuazon, Perez champs in HERO Golf Cup

19 hours ago
Jingy Tuazon emerged as overall champion while Ma. Theresa Perez won the ladies championship in the recent seventh HERO Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baseball star Ohtani reveals identity of wife after intense speculation

Baseball star Ohtani reveals identity of wife after intense speculation

6 hours ago
Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday posted the first picture of his new wife, who was quickly identified online...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

Team Secret grouped with tough foes in VCT Pacific Stage 1

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Riot Games has announced more details for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour, VCT Pacific Stage 1, happening from April...
Sports
fbtw
Halted by the pandemic, Philippine women&rsquo;s ice hockey team plunges back to action

Halted by the pandemic, Philippine women’s ice hockey team plunges back to action

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Philippine women’s ice hockey team will be returning to action for the first time in years, taking part in the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Tuivasa aims to shift to 'Bam Bam' mode in UFC Fight Night

Tuivasa aims to shift to 'Bam Bam' mode in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Australian mixed martial arts fighter Tai Tuivasa is an uncomplicated man. His brawling Hulk Smash tactics have made him fearsome...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with