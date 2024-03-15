^

Genshin Impact, Discovery Channel collaborate in nature-focused effort

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2024 | 12:42pm
MANILA, Philippines – Popular open-world adventure game Genshin Impact has partnered with the Discovery Channel for a series of events hoping to raise awareness to the current state of the planet’s natural habitats and its importance to human life.

The collaboration has resulted in an eight-minute documentary called “Voices of Nature” featuring voices from actor Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones), explorers Kate Humble and Ed Stafford, survivalist Max Djenohan, and environmentalist Lily Cole, who each lend their voices to a unique landscape (Ocean, Coral Reef, Mountains, Forest and Desert). They inform the audience of their importance and how they are being damaged with the ongoing threat of pollution.

On the side of Genshin Impact, players with discovery five habitats along with in-game characters (Beidou, Kokomi, Albedo, Tighnari, and Candace) while the spokesperson of the collaboration, Kaveh, will introduce players to the "Discover Traces, Explore Nature" web event.

 An offline benefit sale, featuring Genshin Impact merchandise, will also take place in some parts of the world with all proceeds of the sale going to be donated to the rainforest conservation organization, Cool Earth.

“The ‘Genshin Impact × Discovery’ collaboration is driven by the two brands' shared passion for exploring the marvels of nature. Their joint efforts aim to raise environmental awareness whilst highlighting the fragile, endangered habitats of our planet,” HoYoverse said in a press release for the collaboration.

