^

Sports

Thrust in head coaching role anew, NLEX’s Uichico admits struggling

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 11:14am
Thrust in head coaching role anew, NLEXâ��s Uichico admits struggling
NLEX lead assistant coach Jong Uichico
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX Road Warriors assistant coach Jong Uichico was successful in his temporary return to the head coaching position Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup. 

With Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim nursing a hand injury, it was Uichico who stood as the interim head coach in their game against the red-hot Blackwater Bossing. 

The Road Warriors were able to eke out a 103-97 decision, winning their third straight game and rising to 4-1 in the conference. 

While he was victorious, the nine-time PBA champion coach said that he had jitters for a bit, as it has been some time since he called the shots as the head coach of a team. 
 
“I struggled a bit. Of course, the game is different now, as well as the coaching style. I am new to the team, so it is a big help for the other coaches that helped me out in the absence of Coach Frankie,” the seasoned mentor, who was tapped as the lead assistant coach of the team late last year, told reporters in Filipino after the game. 

The last time he was the head coach of a team was back in 2016, then with the TNT Tropang Giga. 

“The players are responsive, they had great games. Though we had a bad start, and [Blackwater] even led, but they still kept themselves in the game. The coaches collectively helped a lot in the absence of Coach Frankie.” 

Uichico added that he had some difficulties coaching after some time away from the bench. 

“It is difficult, yes. It’s been a long time since I felt this way going to the game. All coaches, head coaches, feel something on the way to the game, before the game, especially that I just found out [I will coach] Wednesday morning. So, the preparation was rushed,” he said. 

“The good thing is we have able and capable assistant coaches that are in charge of the offense, in charge of the defense because I don’t know all the plays. I just know the game plan of Coach Frankie, so we just followed it on both ends of the floor,” he added. 

“I was helped by the coaches. I just managed the game by timeouts and talked to players on what they’re doing wrong. That’s it.” 

Road Warriors assistant coach Borgie Hermida tipped his hat to both Lim and Uichico for preparing the team for the tough matchup.

“All the game plans came from Coach Frankie, but also credit to who stood up for Coach Frankie today, who is Coach Jong. We know he is one of the best coaches of the league, and anytime, he’s ready,” he said. 

Lim, who injured his hand after supposedly receiving a hard pass that hit his thumb, will be back by next Monday. 

He is expected to call the shots anew when NLEX returns to action against the Magnolia Hotshots on April 6 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

vuukle comment

JONG UICHICO

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA Cup: Scribes get back at Smileys; Solar Boys rout Press Row Bros

PSA Cup: Scribes get back at Smileys; Solar Boys rout Press Row Bros

22 hours ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys, while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Sports, Capital1 win

Smart Sports, Capital1 win

11 hours ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw

When legends meet

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Eight-year NBA veteran and once the highest-paid basketball player in Europe Josh Childress wasn’t born yet when Yoyong Martirez played on the Philippine team at the 1972 Munich Olympics. But when they met...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater's Cariaso rues missed free throws in loss to NLEX

Blackwater's Cariaso rues missed free throws in loss to NLEX

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Costly missed free throws down the stretch spelled doom for the Blackwater Bossing, head coach Jeff Cariaso said, as the team...
Sports
fbtw
Fuel Masters pull away in the 4th vs Dyip for 1st win

Fuel Masters pull away in the 4th vs Dyip for 1st win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Phoenix Fuel Masters have barged into the win column of the PBA Philippine Cup after using the fourth quarter to run away...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ababa seizes lead as Davao aces make move

Ababa seizes lead as Davao aces make move

11 hours ago
Jhonnel Ababa charged to the top with a two-under 70 in another challenging day at the Apo course here yesterday, grabbing...
Sports
fbtw
Singson on brink

Singson on brink

11 hours ago
Mafy Singson moved a step closer to clinching her maiden professional victory at home, unleashing a stunning finish to salvage...
Sports
fbtw
Murakami-Floro takes command

Murakami-Floro takes command

11 hours ago
Kazuo Murakami and Renie Floro combined for 84 points while Kenneth Kim and Ronnie Quimbo teamed up for 88 points as they...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines came through with a sweet sweep in a successful title defense in the men’s super division of the Pangaea...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with