Thrust in head coaching role anew, NLEX’s Uichico admits struggling

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX Road Warriors assistant coach Jong Uichico was successful in his temporary return to the head coaching position Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

With Road Warriors head coach Frankie Lim nursing a hand injury, it was Uichico who stood as the interim head coach in their game against the red-hot Blackwater Bossing.

The Road Warriors were able to eke out a 103-97 decision, winning their third straight game and rising to 4-1 in the conference.

While he was victorious, the nine-time PBA champion coach said that he had jitters for a bit, as it has been some time since he called the shots as the head coach of a team.



“I struggled a bit. Of course, the game is different now, as well as the coaching style. I am new to the team, so it is a big help for the other coaches that helped me out in the absence of Coach Frankie,” the seasoned mentor, who was tapped as the lead assistant coach of the team late last year, told reporters in Filipino after the game.

The last time he was the head coach of a team was back in 2016, then with the TNT Tropang Giga.

“The players are responsive, they had great games. Though we had a bad start, and [Blackwater] even led, but they still kept themselves in the game. The coaches collectively helped a lot in the absence of Coach Frankie.”

Uichico added that he had some difficulties coaching after some time away from the bench.

“It is difficult, yes. It’s been a long time since I felt this way going to the game. All coaches, head coaches, feel something on the way to the game, before the game, especially that I just found out [I will coach] Wednesday morning. So, the preparation was rushed,” he said.

“The good thing is we have able and capable assistant coaches that are in charge of the offense, in charge of the defense because I don’t know all the plays. I just know the game plan of Coach Frankie, so we just followed it on both ends of the floor,” he added.

“I was helped by the coaches. I just managed the game by timeouts and talked to players on what they’re doing wrong. That’s it.”

Road Warriors assistant coach Borgie Hermida tipped his hat to both Lim and Uichico for preparing the team for the tough matchup.

“All the game plans came from Coach Frankie, but also credit to who stood up for Coach Frankie today, who is Coach Jong. We know he is one of the best coaches of the league, and anytime, he’s ready,” he said.

Lim, who injured his hand after supposedly receiving a hard pass that hit his thumb, will be back by next Monday.

He is expected to call the shots anew when NLEX returns to action against the Magnolia Hotshots on April 6 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.