^

Sports

Ababa seizes lead as Davao aces make move

The Philippine Star
March 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Ababa seizes lead as Davao aces make move
Jhonnel Ababa.
STAR / File

DAVAO, Philippines — Jhonnel Ababa charged to the top with a two-under 70 in another challenging day at the Apo course here yesterday, grabbing a one-stroke lead over Korean Gwon Minwook halfway through the 2024 ICTSI Apo Golf Classic.

While content with his lead at 143, the ace Davaoeño shotmaker acknowledged the importance of the third round in maintaining his position while underlining the need to improve his driving and iron play.

“Masama ang palo sa umpisa, pero naka-recover naman agad,” said Ababa, who bogeyed Nos. 10 and 12 but rebounded with three birdies in the next six holes, capped by a long putt on the par-5 18th.

Minwook, who tied for fifth in last week’s PGT Q-School at South Pacific, struck back from a double bogey on No. 12 with an eagle on the next and a birdie on No. 18 to fire a 71, moving to solo second at 144.

Tony Lascuña and Jay Bayron also positioned themselves as contenders, along with 10 others, including fellow Davaoeños Zanieboy Gialon and Edmar Salvador.

vuukle comment

JHONNEL ABABA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

1 day ago
A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte...
Sports
fbtw
PSL: Bi&ntilde;an, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

PSL: Biñan, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

1 day ago
Biñan turned on its defensive switch early then held a late uprising from Caloocan before winning, 84-69, to move on...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

3 days ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

2 days ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Murakami-Floro takes command

Murakami-Floro takes command

1 hour ago
Kazuo Murakami and Renie Floro combined for 84 points while Kenneth Kim and Ronnie Quimbo teamed up for 88 points as they...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines came through with a sweet sweep in a successful title defense in the men’s super division of the Pangaea...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Sports, Capital1 win

Smart Sports, Capital1 win

1 hour ago
The Smart Sports Scribes exacted sweet revenge against the Say Chiz Smileys while the Capital1 Solar Boys got back on the...
Sports
fbtw
ALA keeps on punchin&rsquo;

ALA keeps on punchin’

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Meeting up with Tony Aldeguer, respected owner of the once-thriving ALA Boxing stable, was a highlight of my visit here for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with