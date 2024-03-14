Ababa seizes lead as Davao aces make move

DAVAO, Philippines — Jhonnel Ababa charged to the top with a two-under 70 in another challenging day at the Apo course here yesterday, grabbing a one-stroke lead over Korean Gwon Minwook halfway through the 2024 ICTSI Apo Golf Classic.

While content with his lead at 143, the ace Davaoeño shotmaker acknowledged the importance of the third round in maintaining his position while underlining the need to improve his driving and iron play.

“Masama ang palo sa umpisa, pero naka-recover naman agad,” said Ababa, who bogeyed Nos. 10 and 12 but rebounded with three birdies in the next six holes, capped by a long putt on the par-5 18th.

Minwook, who tied for fifth in last week’s PGT Q-School at South Pacific, struck back from a double bogey on No. 12 with an eagle on the next and a birdie on No. 18 to fire a 71, moving to solo second at 144.

Tony Lascuña and Jay Bayron also positioned themselves as contenders, along with 10 others, including fellow Davaoeños Zanieboy Gialon and Edmar Salvador.