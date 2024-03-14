^

Sports

Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup
The Blu Boys
Facebook / RP Blu Boys

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines came through with a sweet sweep in a successful title defense in the men’s super division of the Pangaea Cup International Slo Pitch tournament recently at the Villages in Clark Field, Pampanga.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-bankrolled Blu Boys rolled past the entire field including the Japan Ole Dogs, 13-1, in the semis and the vaunted USA Fattboyz Worldwide, 12-6, in the finale.

The team’s other triumphs came at the expense of the Korea Grizzlers, 10-4, the Taiwan Wolves, 10-6, the Saigon Buffalo, 14-6, the Shanghai Stepdads, 11-6, and the Taguig Generals, 18-1. 

vuukle comment

BLU BOYS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

1 day ago
A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte...
Sports
fbtw
PSL: Bi&ntilde;an, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

PSL: Biñan, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

1 day ago
Biñan turned on its defensive switch early then held a late uprising from Caloocan before winning, 84-69, to move on...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

3 days ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

2 days ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blackwater's Cariaso rues missed free throws in loss to NLEX

Blackwater's Cariaso rues missed free throws in loss to NLEX

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Costly missed free throws down the stretch spelled doom for the Blackwater Bossing, head coach Jeff Cariaso said, as the team...
Sports
fbtw
Murakami-Floro takes command in Southwoods Invitational

Murakami-Floro takes command in Southwoods Invitational

4 hours ago
Kazuo Murakami and Renie Floro combined for 84 points while Kenneth Kim and Ronnie Quimbo teamed up for 88 points as they...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles thwart Lady Falcons

Blue Eagles thwart Lady Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles recovered from a third set meltdown and downed the Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets, 25-19, 25-19,...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors stop Bossing streak

Road Warriors stop Bossing streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors pulled away late and dealt the Blackwater Bossing their first loss of the PBA Philippine Cup, 103-97,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with