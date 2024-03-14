Blu Boys rule Pangaea Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines came through with a sweet sweep in a successful title defense in the men’s super division of the Pangaea Cup International Slo Pitch tournament recently at the Villages in Clark Field, Pampanga.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-bankrolled Blu Boys rolled past the entire field including the Japan Ole Dogs, 13-1, in the semis and the vaunted USA Fattboyz Worldwide, 12-6, in the finale.

The team’s other triumphs came at the expense of the Korea Grizzlers, 10-4, the Taiwan Wolves, 10-6, the Saigon Buffalo, 14-6, the Shanghai Stepdads, 11-6, and the Taguig Generals, 18-1.