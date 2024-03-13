^

Blue Eagles thwart Lady Falcons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 8:02pm
Blue Eagles thwart Lady Falcons
Ateneo's Sobe Buena (7) came up big in the fourth set.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles recovered from a third set meltdown and downed the Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lyann de Guzman had 22 points, all attacks, but it was Sobe Buena -- also with 22 points -- who took matters into her own hands in the fourth set.

Ateneo led big in the third set, going up 20-12.

However, the Lady Falcons unleashed a 9-0 run capped by a point by Mayang Nuique to take the lead, 21-20.

A de Guzman attack off the block by Nuique tied the game up, but a service error by Taks Fujimoto gave the lead to Adamson anew, 22-21.

Lucille Almonte and AC Miner traded points as the Lady Falcons led by one, 23-22.

However, a cross-court kill by Almonte and an error by Buena gave the third set to Adamson.

In the fourth set, Ateneo was able to tie it at 21 before Buena took over.

Back-to-back points by Buena capped the Blue Eagle run to take a 23-21 lead.

Ayesha Juegos halted the blitz with an attack off blockers, but Buena had a kill to bring Ateneo to the match point, 24-22.

A service error kept a window of opportunity open for the Soaring Falcons, but Buena punched in a kill off the block to snap Ateneo’s two-game losing streak.

Zel Tsunashima and AC Miner added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Ateneo.

Almonte, Nuique and Ishie Lalongisip led Adamson with 11 points apiece.

Both teams are now holding 2-4 records, and are behind the 3-3 FEU Lady Tamaraws in the race to the final four.

The Lady Falcons will take on the undefeated UST Golden Tigresses next on Saturday. The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, will play FEU next on Sunday, March 17.

Both games will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
