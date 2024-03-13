^

Sports

Tallo signs with new MPBL team Abra

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 11:42am
Tallo signs with new MPBL team Abra
Mac Tallo is taking his talents to Abra.
Facebook / Abra Weavers

MANILA, Philippines – Guard Mac Tallo is heading up north and joining the Abra Weavers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the team said. 

A Facebook post by the team confirmed Tallo's signing.

"Spida Mac Tallo officially a Weaver," the squad said in the post. 

He is joining a team that boasts of former PBA big men Jeepy Faundo and Prince Caperal.

Abra is one of the three new expansion teams of the league.

The other two are teams from Pangasinan and Tarlac. 

Last month, the flashy scoring guard was released by the Converge FiberXers after getting caught playing in a "ligang labas." 

He played for the Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City in the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament, where he was named the Most Valuable Player. 

He averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in five games for Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The regular MPBL season will tip off later this month.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAC TALLO

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

19 hours ago
A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte...
Sports
fbtw
PSL: Bi&ntilde;an, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

PSL: Biñan, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

1 day ago
Biñan turned on its defensive switch early then held a late uprising from Caloocan before winning, 84-69, to move on...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

2 days ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

2 days ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Al Hilal sets world record to reach Asian Champions League semis

Al Hilal sets world record to reach Asian Champions League semis

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal set a world record for consecutive victories with their 28th win in a row to reach the Asian Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Alcaraz cruises into Indian Wells quarterfinals

3 hours ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the quarterfinals of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters as he took revenge on...
Sports
fbtw
Rafael Nadal expected back on the clay at Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal expected back on the clay at Monte Carlo

3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal is set to make his return to the ATP Tour on the clay courts of Monte Carlo next month, tournament organizers...
Sports
fbtw
Nesthy, Aira claim Paris berths

Nesthy, Aira claim Paris berths

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
In an fateful Monday in Busto Arsizio, Italy, Team Phl unleashed its two remaining fighters who both came out with brave,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with