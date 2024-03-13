Tallo signs with new MPBL team Abra

Mac Tallo is taking his talents to Abra.

MANILA, Philippines – Guard Mac Tallo is heading up north and joining the Abra Weavers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the team said.

A Facebook post by the team confirmed Tallo's signing.

"Spida Mac Tallo officially a Weaver," the squad said in the post.

He is joining a team that boasts of former PBA big men Jeepy Faundo and Prince Caperal.

Abra is one of the three new expansion teams of the league.

The other two are teams from Pangasinan and Tarlac.

Last month, the flashy scoring guard was released by the Converge FiberXers after getting caught playing in a "ligang labas."

He played for the Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City in the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament, where he was named the Most Valuable Player.

He averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in five games for Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The regular MPBL season will tip off later this month.