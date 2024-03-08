Converge's Wong goes on leave

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge FiberXer Adrian Wong is taking a temporary hiatus from basketball, the winger said on Thursday.

Wong, who is yet to play in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, bared the decision through a statement released by the Titan Management Group.

“After careful consideration, I’ve chosen to take a step back from playing basketball for the meantime. This decision stems from a personal need to recharge physically and mentally,” he said.

“I believe that this is in my best interest as I’ll be able to spend much needed time with my family and girlfriend,” he added.

Wong played nine games and started two for Converge in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

He averaged 1.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.

“I appreciate the understanding and support of everybody around me, especially my family and friends, the players and management of the Converge FiberXers and the rest of the PBA community.”

Last year, the Magnolia Hotshots traded Wong to Converge for David Murrell and Abu Tratter.

The FiberXers are currently winless in three contests so far in the All-Filipino conference.