NLEX Road Warriors hold outreach program in Ilocos Sur

Some members of the NLEX Road Warriors held their first "Dayo" program in Burgos, Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines – In a bid to reach out to far-flung areas, the NLEX Road Warriors held their first “Dayo” program in Burgos, Ilocos Sur.

NLEX went to Burgos last week, the team said, to “ramp up its community engagement efforts.”

"Dayo aims to foster connections and cultivate stronger relationships with the diverse communities and provinces of North Luzon,” NLEX Corporation president and general manager Luigi Bautista said.

“We are also positive that this will inspire the youth, now that we are bringing the NLEX Road Warriors closer to them," he added.

PBA legend Asi Taulava and team governor Ronald Dulatre graced the event last Saturday.

There, they interacted with the local community and spent time with the fans.

Last week’s Dayo was the first this year, and there are future events being plotted.

"This is our way of giving back to the community. We believe in the power of sports to unite, inspire and make a positive impact in the communities we visit,” Bautista said.

NLEX said that the program is one of their and the Road Warriors’ initiatives to “demonstrate its commitment to community development and promoting a positive impact beyond basketball.”

The Road Warriors will kick off the PBA Philippine Cup on March 1, Friday, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum against the NorthPort Batang Pier.