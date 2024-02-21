^

Petro Gazz's Van Sickle admits feeling 'first game jitters' in PVL debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 21, 2024 | 12:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — Blue chip recruit Brooke Van Sickle said she felt nervous in her first game with the Petro Gazz Angels in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Filipino-American hitter, though having previously played for her new team in the PNVF Champions League, said that it was a different story when it came to the PVL.

“I would say I feel like we’re a little tense and not really flowing as well. Probably first game jitters, a little bit,” she said after Petro Gazz’s three-set drubbing of the Strong Group Athletics in the first game of the PVL 2024 season.

“But you know, it’s still good to be able to play and start PVL with a win.”

The University of Hawaii product finished with seven points in the quick victory, behind UP duo Nicole Tiamzon’s 15 points and Marian Buitre’s eight markers.

Now with her first game under her belt, and the chemistry she already built after the Champions League, Van Sickle believes she’ll be able to adjust sooner rather than later.

“Of course, you know, there’s always gonna be butterflies. It’s the start of the conference. But yeah, I do agree that playing in the PNVF really did help a lot in having me get exposed to that type of play, the crowd, and everything,” she said. 

“I can only thank my teammates because they made it easy to adjust. I’m very thankful,” she added.

Van Sickle hopes to gain her bearings and play a little more to her standard when the Angels face last conference’s finalists Choco Mucho Flying Titans next Tuesday, February 27.

“Choco Mucho, they’re a very good team. We’re gonna expect a really good fight. We just have to go into this week just working extremely hard and continue to push to build that team chemistry,” she said.

