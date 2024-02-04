Beermen dominate Hotshots to go 2-0

Bennie Boatwright (25) once again led San Miguel with 34 points ,10 rebounds and five assists, making 13 of his 25 field goal attempts.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel just could not be stopped.

The red-hot Beermen demolished the Magnolia Hotshots, 109-85, Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to go up 2-0 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.

It was a dominating outing for the Beermen, who only trailed 2-3 and 9-10 in the opening minutes of Game 2.

With the game still within reach, 54-41, at the half, San Miguel showed its offensive firepower with a backbreaking 18-3 run to grab a 72-44 lead at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter.

An and-one play by Russel Escoto halted San Miguel's run, which also led Magnolia to outscore the Beermen, 14-7, to cut the lead to 21, 58-79, heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Magnolia was able to slowly nip the lead away and cut the deficit to 17, 69-86.

Seven straight points by CJ Perez and Bennie Boatwright gave the Beermen an insurmountable 24-point lead, 93-69, with 6:47 left.

The closest the Hotshots got to was within 18, 95-77.

Big man June Mar Fajardo also messed around with less than two minutes remaining, sinking back-to-back treys.

Boatwright once again led San Miguel with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, making 13 of his 25 field goal attempts.

CJ Perez added 20 points, while Fajardo chipped in 19 markers.

Tyler Bey paced the Hotshots with 22 points and 16 rebounds in the losing effort.

Only two other Hotshots finished in double figures -- Mark Barroca with 11 points and Escoto with 10.

The other starters -- Paul Lee, Abu Tratter and James Laput -- combined for 10 points.

After Mark Barroca tied the ballgame up at 12 at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter, San Miguel unleashed a 14-2 run to go up 26-14.

Magnolia chipped away the lead, 31-25, with a late 3-pointer by Bey.

The cushion slowly rose once again for San Miguel, which held a 18-point lead, 54-36, after a layup by Boatwright.

San Miguel will try to move to within a win away from the championship when the two squads meet anew on Wednesday, February 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.