Ex-UE standout Remogat transfers to UP

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 29, 2024 | 2:17pm
MANILA, Philippines – Rey Remogat is taking his talents to Diliman.

Remogat, who emerged as UE’s leader in UAAP Season 86, will be suiting up for the UP Fighting Maroons but will first undergo a one-year residency.

He will be able to play come Season 88, the team announced Monday.

"We love the current guards that we have, but of course, we’re excited to have a player like [Remogat]. We saw how competitive UE was because of him, so he is a big part of our future,” UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

Rumors have swirled around social media regarding Remogat’s transfer to UP.

Now, it is official.

The point guard was the clear-cut leader of the Red Warriors in Season 86, being named to the Mythical Five.

He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to UE for providing me with the opportunity to be where I am today. I will forever be indebted to all of you for the opportunity you gave in shaping my present and future," Remogat said.

"But now it's time for me to make a decision for what my family needs and where I can grow as an athlete. This decision is not easy, but it is a necessary step in my journey. After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I believe the next step of my career is playing for the UP Fighting Maroons in Season 88-89."

The 5-foot-10 floor general is expected to carry the playmaking duties in Season 88, just in time when guard JD Cagulangan exhausts his playing years.

Aside from Remogat, the team will have a bevy of guards, including Janjan Felicilda, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon, Chico Briones and Terrence Fortea.

The now-former Red Warrior will have two more playing years in the UAAP.

The news came a few weeks after prospect Jared Bahay withdrew his commitment to UP.

Bahay, a 5-foot-11 playmaker, was primed to be UP’s guard of the future, but he turned back on the commitment.

The Fighting Maroons also recently announced that 6-foot-5 wing Miguel Yniguez has committed to them, and he will also play in Season 88.

Ynigues earlier played for the US NCAA Division II’s San Francisco State.

