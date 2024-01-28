^

Sports

Strong Group routs Lebanese squad, enters finals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 9:44am
Strong Group routs Lebanese squad, enters finals
Dwight Howard (39)
Facebook / UAE Basketball Association

MANILA, Philippines -- One more win.

The Philippine-based Strong Group Athletics (SGA) team is going to the finals of the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship after demolishing the Beirut Sports Club, 94-72, Sunday morning (Manila time).

It was a dominant display for SGA, as they only trailed in the game early in the first quarter, 5-2.

They then ran away with the lead the rest of the game.

SGA outscored Beirut 51-32 in the middle quarters, taking a comfortable 73-49 lead.

The squad's hot shooting and tight defense were on full display in the semifinal contest, as their lead grew to as much as 26 points, 75-49, at the start of the fourth quarter with a layup by Dwight Howard.

The nearest Beirut got to was 16 points, 70-76, after a deuce by Alexander Saleh.

Howard led SGA in the crucial win, showing off his NBA pedigree with 26 points and 20 rebounds. He also had three steals, a block and an assist.

Kevin Quiambao followed suit with 18 points and three rebounds.

Dar Tucker led Beirut with 22 points and seven boards. Saleh chipped in a double-double of 19 markers and 11 boards.

SGA will be facing the tournament’s deafening champion Al Riyadi on Sunday, 11:15 p.m. (Manila time).

Al Riyadi was the team that knocked off SGA in last year’s tournament.

