Eala semis-bound in W50 Pune doubles

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala is going to another doubles’ tennis semifinals after securing a Final Four berth in the W50 Pune in India Thursday night.

Eala and her partner, Latvia’s Darja Semenistaja, needed three sets to dispatch the duo of United States’ Jessie Aney and Germany’s Lena Papadakis, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

The two teams actually were tied in receiving points won at 27.

The Aney-Papadakis duo also won more service points, 32 to 31, but they had more double faults, 4 to 1.

Eala and Semenistaja however, dug deep and did just enough to grab the victory.

In the semifinals, they will be facing the Japanese pair of Saki Imamura and Naho Sato on Friday evening (Manila time).

This is the second doubles’ tennis semifinals of Eala in 2024, as she reached the semis of the Workday Canberra International at the start of the year.

In singles’ play, Eala will be facing first seed Semenistaja Friday at noon in the quarterfinals.