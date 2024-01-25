^

Bahay settles with Ateneo Blue Eagles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 5:55pm
Bahay settles with Ateneo Blue Eagles
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin (left) and Jared Bahay (right)
Ateneo Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – Jared Bahay is going home to Ateneo.

Weeks after withdrawing his commitment from the UP Fighting Maroons, the talented Bahay has officially decided to attend Ateneo and play for the Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

The reigning CESAFI High School MVP for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu said that he has decided to continue studying in Ateneo to continue his Jesuit education.

"I have decided to continue my studies at Ateneo de Manila and play for the Ateneo men's basketball team. I believe that sustaining my Jesuit education will help unlock and sharpen my potential to the fullest, both on and off the court," he said.

"Growing up and experiencing Cura Personalis at SHS-ADC, I am confident that their vision and holistic approach will contribute to my growth and maturity as a student, athlete, and person. I look forward to joining Coach Tab, the team, and the rest of the Ateneo community soon," he added.

He graduated both grade school and high school at the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu.

The guard will have five full years for Ateneo and he will debut in UAAP Season 87.

For his part, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said he is "happy" with Bahay's commitment to the Blue Eagles.

“We’re really happy that Jared opted to come to Ateneo. We’re very excited, knowing that he will be a significant part of our program moving forward,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin and Ateneo team manager Epok Quimpo flew to Cebu to meet with Bahay shortly after withdrawing from UP.

Bahay will undoubtedly be the focal point of the offense for the Blue Eagles, which lost Jared Brown and Kai Ballungay in the offseason.

In the collegiate ranks, he will be teaming up with former SHS-ADC Magis Eagles Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro in Ateneo, along with former Batang Gilas teammates Kyle Gamber, Lebron Nieto, Kobe Demisana and Mason Amos.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

JARED BAHAY
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

1 day ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
Valle Verde netfest unwraps

19 hours ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

1 day ago
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".
Sports
PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City Thursday, January 25, as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig...
Sports
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis

2 days ago
US Open champion Coco Gauff overcame huge resistance from the unseeded Marta Kostyuk Tuesday to move into her first Australian...
Sports
