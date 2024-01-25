Bahay settles with Ateneo Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – Jared Bahay is going home to Ateneo.

Weeks after withdrawing his commitment from the UP Fighting Maroons, the talented Bahay has officially decided to attend Ateneo and play for the Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

The reigning CESAFI High School MVP for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu said that he has decided to continue studying in Ateneo to continue his Jesuit education.

"I have decided to continue my studies at Ateneo de Manila and play for the Ateneo men's basketball team. I believe that sustaining my Jesuit education will help unlock and sharpen my potential to the fullest, both on and off the court," he said.

"Growing up and experiencing Cura Personalis at SHS-ADC, I am confident that their vision and holistic approach will contribute to my growth and maturity as a student, athlete, and person. I look forward to joining Coach Tab, the team, and the rest of the Ateneo community soon," he added.

He graduated both grade school and high school at the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu.

The guard will have five full years for Ateneo and he will debut in UAAP Season 87.

For his part, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin said he is "happy" with Bahay's commitment to the Blue Eagles.

“We’re really happy that Jared opted to come to Ateneo. We’re very excited, knowing that he will be a significant part of our program moving forward,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin and Ateneo team manager Epok Quimpo flew to Cebu to meet with Bahay shortly after withdrawing from UP.

Bahay will undoubtedly be the focal point of the offense for the Blue Eagles, which lost Jared Brown and Kai Ballungay in the offseason.

In the collegiate ranks, he will be teaming up with former SHS-ADC Magis Eagles Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro in Ateneo, along with former Batang Gilas teammates Kyle Gamber, Lebron Nieto, Kobe Demisana and Mason Amos.