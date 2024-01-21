Gorayeb named Capitol1 coach in PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Multi-titled coach Roger Gorayeb has found his way back to the Premier Volleyball League as he will coach Capitol1 Solar Energy, which took over the spot of defunct F2 Logistics, in the All-Filipino Conference unfolding February 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gorayeb was informed of his appointment by the franchise owned by Part list Congressman and avid sports patron Mikee Romero, last Saturday and has started recruiting players.

In fact, he had already posted on his Facebook account that his team will conduct tryouts tomorrow and Wednesday at the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Gym in Mendiola, Manila.

Too bad Gorayeb came too late to inherit a loaded team as all have jumped ship to other clubs before his appointment came.

Nonetheless, Gorayeb, who won numerous championships in the collegiate ranks as well as in the league then called the Shakey’s V-League, is currently trying to recruit whatever’s left in the market, including Jerilli Malabanan, Jorelle Singh and Heather Guino-o.

Gorayeb is also reportedly interested in prying out veteran setter Jem Ferrer out of Choco Mucho, which is already loaded in the setter spot with Deanna Wong and Mars Alba in the fold.

Gorayeb’s last team was PLDT, a team he coached to two titles after a nearly decade stint before he was let go two years ago.

Now he’s back.