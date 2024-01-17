^

TNT survives injuries, import changes en route to quarterfinal appearance

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 2:49pm
RR Pogoy (16) returned for TNT's crucial game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters
MANILA, Philippines – Battling injuries almost the whole PBA Commissioner’s, the TNT Tropang Giga are banking on the return of key players in their do-or-die matchup against the Magnolia Hotshots Wednesday night.

RR Pogoy, who missed significant time due to a rare heart condition, returned last Sunday in TNT’s crucial 116-96 win over Phoenix to clinch a quarterfinal berth.

In the game, Jayson Castro, who also missed some games, also came back.

Pogoy had 11 points in 20 minutes, while Castro finished with three points in 10 minutes of play.

The return of the two will surely be big for the TNT side who will be facing the top-seeded Magnolia.

“Our losses, other than Meralco, we’ve been competing. Even the All-Filipino [roster] against Ginebra, we competed. And, that’s one thing that was consistent this season, is that we were not out of games,” TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said after the win over Phoenix.

“It just so happened that since we did not have the lineup that we wanted, towards the end, we just could not do enough,” he added.

The Tropang Giga had to change imports twice this conference.

The team started the conference with Quincy Miller, but he was replaced by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Hollis-Jefferson then sustained an injury during a game in the East Asia Super League, which prompted his brother, Rahlir, to come in.

Aside from Pogoy and Castro, the team also missed the services of guard Mikey Williams, whose contract was terminated in November.

Despite these hurdles, TNT won five games against six defeats.

Now almost back in full force, the Tropang Giga will try to overcome the twice-to-beat advantage of Magnolia.

“It’s something that we addressed, and now with [Pogoy] here, I’m hoping that we can have enough guys to perform down the stretch,” Lastimosa said.

