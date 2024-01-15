^

Sports

UP coach Monteverde agrees to 5-year contract extension

Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 11:43am
UP coach Monteverde agrees to 5-year contract extension
Goldwin Monteverde steered the Maroons to their first championship since 1986 in his first year calling the shots in UAAP Season 84, then followed it up with back-to-back silver finishes.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Men's Basketball Team (MBT) has come to terms with head coach Goldwin Monteverde on a five-year extension to reinforce the championship culture he has established in his first three years at the helm.

"UP MBT management is committed to establishing continuity in the program to ensure the winning culture developed under coach Gold is sustained," said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) Director Bo Perasol.

Perasol furthered that UP President Angelo Jimenez and Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan II gave their blessing on the fresh agreement between the brilliant tactician and UP MBT management, which also recently secured the support of banking giant BPI through the help of supportive alumni.

"UP MBT management is working on all fronts to further strengthen the team. Hindi lang ang lineup ng team ang iniintindi; they're making sure we have a solid coaching staff, as well as the financial resources needed to support our basketball program," said Perasol.

For his part, UP MBT manager Atty. Agaton Uvero stated that the Fighting Maroons faithful "agree that coach Gold should be given the reins of the team, as his record the past three seasons speaks for itself."

Monteverde steered the Maroons to their first championship since 1986 in his first year calling the shots in UAAP Season 84, then followed it up with back-to-back silver finishes. All the while, he has overseen the development of the likes of Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf, Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, JD Cagulangan, and CJ Cansino.

"Under coach Gold, the team's record has improved year-to-year, but our decision is not based on his performance alone. His conduct and demeanor on and off the court has been exemplary and this is the kind of mentorship we believe our players can benefit from," said Uvero.

