PBA women's 3x3 set for return this month

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 12, 2024 | 5:33pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will be relaunching the 3x3 basketball tournament for women later this month.

In a statement, the PBA said that the Invitational Women's PBA (WPBA) 3x3 will tip off on January 22.

Here, six teams, including two Gilas squads, will play.

Aside from the two Gilas teams, the Uratex Dream, Angeli's Resort, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force will compete in the tourney.

Games will be held every Monday and Tuesday, during game days of the men's PBA 3x3, according to PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

Top four teams at the end of the 15-game eliminations will advance to the crossover, knockout semifinals, Castro said.

The finalists will dispute the championship in a winner-take-all game.

The WPBA 3 x 3 tournament was earlier launched in 2016, but it lasted only for a season.

Back then, all 12 member teams were represented.

