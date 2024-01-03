Moonton renames MSC to Mid-Season Cup as new regions join

MANILA, Philippines – Moonton Games has announced that its former mid-year tournament, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup, commonly known as MSC, will be rebranded as the Mid-Season Cup, keeping its MSC moniker.

The move comes as more regions will be invited to the tournament, after previously just hosting Southeast Asian Mobile Legends Bang Bang regions.

The 2023 MSC already started welcoming teams from outside Southeast Asia, with the inclusion of North America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Turkey as part of Moonton Games' initiative of "Esports for Everyone".

In the coming revamped tournament, key regions like the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Myanmar are still set to compete with the addition of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), East Europe and Central Asia (EECA), Turkey, Mongolia, the Mekong Region (Laos, Thailand. Vietnam and Brunei), North America, Latin America and China.

The revamped MSC will also be held outside Southeast Asia for the very first time and will have a larger prize pool.

Riding the MLBB momentum

Moonton Games' participation in the 15th World Esports Championship, organized by the International Esports Federation, is just the first step of MLBB's growth, according to Head of Esports Ecosystem of Moonton Games, Ray Ng.

"We were able to bring MLBB to Romania and attract a lot of viewership and attention. The collaboration with IESF was mutually beneficial as their 140 country federation members could help us introduce MLBB to more countries, especially Europe. Europe is always an interesting market. They are more console and PC players but we are looking very positively in that region for the mobile market." said Ng in an interview with the media during the M Summit.

MLBB saw a boost in online presence during the pandemic as many tried new games and titles with MLBB as one of them. The M2 and M3 World Championship had peak viewership as people watched at home the mostly online tournament. But even with the return to onsite, MLBB Esports continues to see record-breaking numbers, including a peak 5 million concurrent viewership during the grand finals of the M5 World Championship last December.

"We see a challenge here. The world is open again. There’s more entertainment in the world now, not just esports. What we’re trying to do is how do we provide more value and generate more content to our users. How do we continue to attract them to continue to follow MLBB esports? How can we attract new viewers, new players to the game so we can help to sustain it for a longer time? Obviously, we want to do M6, 7 8 9 10, right? How we continue the momentum will be a challenge but we’re very positive of the trend of how we are doing right now and we’re looking forward to breaking more viewership records," said Ng.