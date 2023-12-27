^

Yearender: Philippine golf back into the swing of things

Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 5:23pm
MANILA, Philippines – In contemplation of what could have been in the absence of the pandemic, local golf has not only weathered the storm but has also flourished, evolving into a dynamic multi-circuit with the addition of the Philippine Golf Tour Asia.

But the three section-tour, comprising the PGT, the Ladies PGT and the foreign-laced PGTA, faced an abrupt halt during the global health crisis. However, the post-pandemic era witnessed a remarkable resurgence, marked by 10 flourishing tournaments, both in the PGT and LPGT, held across the country’s various championship courses.

The 2023 season’s climax saw a strategic shift from stroke play competitions to the thrilling match play format, echoing the success of the previous year and providing a fitting conclusion to an intense and fiercely competitive season.

A diverse array of winners, with eight different victors in the PGT and seven in the LPGT, showcased the harmonious blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents. Even top amateurs left an indelible mark on the competitive landscape of the LPGT.

The season also saw a pro-active focus on junior-level development as the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. introduced innovative programs through the Junior PGT. A brainchild of Razon, this year-long initiative featured a unique drive, chip and putt competition alongside the regular 18-hole stroke play tournament, thus giving the youngsters exposure to the other formats aimed at further enhancing both their long and short games.

In fact, Mindanao held its own qualifier to accommodate the influx of aspiring young golfers from the talent-rich region.

In the realm of the seasoned pros, Jhonnel Ababa and Daniella Uy claimed their maiden Order of Merit titles, embodying the enduring values of hard work, discipline and a positive mindset.

Ababa, a multi-titled campaigner, secured his first OOM trophy after a stellar campaign, spiked by a gripping victory at the Philippine Masters-Villamor and a commanding performance in the season-ending Mimosa Plus Championship.

With winnings of P1,499,825, the former national team standout solidified his position atop the rankings, surpassing former OOM winners Tony Lascuna and Clyde Mondilla.

“This (year) is most special dahil natupad din yung pangarap ko na maging No. 1 sa Pilipinas,” said Ababa, crediting his success to exceptional play and overcoming challenges throughout the season.

The Davaoeno shotmaker also acknowledged the impact of his achievement on his confidence for the upcoming 2024 season.

In the LPGT, Uy, a former Junior World titlist, bucked early tests to nail the coveted OOM tiara. Her one-stroke triumph at Forest Hills, a two-shot win at Del Monte, and an imposing showing in Mimosa Plus propelled her to the top sport in the OOM derby with earnings of P808,145.

Both players underscored the importance of hard work and focus in their successes, serving as a compelling testament to the qualities that lead to golfing triumphs.

PGTI executive director Narlene Soriano also lauded the players’ unwavering commitment to excellence through rigorous training and preparation, acknowledging the public’s role in creating an energetic and exciting atmosphere in each competition.

The year concluded with a compelling match play championship at The Country Club where Luisita leg winner Miguel Tabuena and the dominant Mikha Fortuna emerged victorious in the men’s and women’s finals, respectively.

With multiple winners and exciting developments, local pro golf stood tall as the true victor of the season.

The ICTSI and PGTI, committed to fostering growth, promised another exciting season in the coming year with focus on enhancing the junior golf development program under the Junior PGT banner, generating anticipation not just from the burgeoning crop of young talents but also from the country’s leading and upcoming pros, both in the men’s and ladies’ categories.

“We are committed to grow both pro tours. In fact, we are continuously working on putting up more co-sanctioned tournaments, particularly with the LPGT,” said PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa.

The future does look brighter than ever for Philippine golf with the PGTI poised to introduce innovations for a bigger, better circuit in 2024 and beyond.

