Institutionalization of Philippine National Games pushed in Senate

File photo of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Philippine National Games at the Cebu City Sports Center.

MANILA, Philippines – A senator is pushing for the institutionalization of the Philippine National Games (PNG), saying signal an essential step toward using sports to aid in national development.

In his sponsorship speech for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2514, Sen. Bong Go underlined the intrinsic link between sports, health and nation-building.

"Our efforts to promote sports and physical fitness are always anchored on our mission to make our citizens healthy and fit," said Go, who serves as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and the Committee on Health and Demography.

“This emphasizes sports as a cornerstone of national health and vitality, he added.

The senator connected the promotion of sports with broader social initiatives, including the fight against illegal drugs.

"Patuloy ang ating pag-engganyo sa mga kabataan to get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit," stated Go, reflecting a strategic approach to channeling youth energy into productive and healthy activities.

Go also referenced Executive Order No. 163 by former president Fidel Ramos in 1994, which positioned the PNG as a central element of the government’s sports development strategy.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker addressed the perennial issue of inadequate funding in sports, particularly at the grassroots level, and its implications for the PNG.

“Bagamat may Executive Order para sa PNG at may programa na para dito ang PSC, hindi pa rin ito sinasama sa NEP at tayo pa ang laging nagdaragdag ng pondo para dito. Mr. President, we want to address this through our proposed measure,” he said.

The senator’s legislative proposal, SBN 2514, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, proposes a structured, comprehensive approach to national sports programming. This bill envisions an integrated and inclusive sports program, highlighting the inclusion of para-athletes and the commitment to hold biennial Games for wide-ranging participation.

Significantly, Go stressed the pivotal role of local government units in the success of the PNG. He envisioned a collaborative framework where provinces, cities, and municipalities work together to form sports delegations, fostering local talent and contributing to the national sports landscape.

The proposed bill also stipulates the creation of the PNG Coordinating Committee, chaired by the PSC and co-chaired by the Department of the Interior and Local Government. This committee would be responsible for strategic planning and execution of the PNG, ensuring their effective management.