UAAP cagers tapped for PUMA PH Hoops Squad

MANILA, Philippines -- Sports brand PUMA has signed eight UAAP players as part of their PUMA PH Hoops Squad, it said Friday.

In a statement, PUMA said UP’s Malick Diouf and Chicco Briones; NU’s Patrick Yu and Jolo Manansala; FEU’s Xyrus Torres and Jorick Bautista; and UE’s Gjerard Wilson and Jack Cruz-Dumont are part of the first-ever PUMA PH Hoops Squad.

The eight players coming from various UAAP schools are “arguably deemed the future of Philippine Basketball,” PUMA Philippines country manager Paolo Misa said.

“Recognizing the exceptional skills of the new breed of Pinoy hoopers in shaping the future of Philippine basketball, PUMA intends to play an active role in carving their path and etching their names in the country's sports history by providing them a support system to help them grow and develop as athletes,” Misa said.

The sports brand added that they are eyeing to have more athletes signed in the future.

“We aim to grow this exclusive group of elite basketball athletes. We will sign more athletes in the near future to further solidify this talented crop of players,” the manager stressed.

“Our commitment to these athletes, who are no doubt some of the future of Philippine basketball, and the sports will live on.”

The brand’s Hoops Squads are represented by international athletes such as Lamelo Ball, Scoot Henderson and Kai Sotto.

The eight collegiate ballers showed off and used their LaMelo Ball signature shoes, PUMA MB.02 and MB.03 La France, as well as the All-Pro NITRO for the campaign.