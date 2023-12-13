^

Tolentino's steady play keeps NorthPort afloat

Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 1:23pm
Arvin Tolentino was named the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period December 6-10 where he averaged 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.
MANILA, Philippines – Be it in victory or defeat, Arvin Tolentino continues to be a workhorse for NorthPort in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

In a one-week stretch that saw the Batang Pier play a total of three games, Tolentino consistently delivered for the team, including a 115-101 upset of San Miguel Beer in a win NorthPort fashioned out even in the absence of import Venky Jois.

As Jois sat out a hamstring injury, the 28-year-old Tolentino rose to the occasion by firing 28 points and five rebounds, while going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to fill in the void left by their import and complete the stunning win.

The performance was a fitting follow up to his 18-point, three-rebound effort in a 111-95 win over Converge the previous game in another off-the-bench role.

Those were enough for Tolentino to be named the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week for the period December 6-10 where he averaged 23.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals.

He became the first player to clinch the weekly honor handed out by the men and women covering the PBA beat, twice in the young season. Tolentino was also Player of the Week from Nov. 8-12.

But Tolentino was tightly challenged for the award by Phoenix rookie Ken Tuffin, who also got his share of the votes in the most hotly contested selection process so far this conference.

Tuffin sparked a Phoenix third quarter comeback where he scored 13 of his 18 points to hold off reigning champion Barangay Ginebra, 82-77, in an out-of-town game in San Jose, Batangas.

The heroics of both Tolentino and Tuffin propelled their respective teams within the Top 5 in the standings, where the Top 4 units that emerged after the eliminations get to enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

The Batang Pier actually failed to complete a sweep of their schedule for the week, bowing to Meralco, 125-99, in which Tolentino still finished with an all-around number of 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Other nominees for the weekly honor were Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca of Magnolia, Rain or Shine's Andrei Caracut, Rey Nambatac and Beau Belga, Meralco's Allein Maliksi and Tolentino's NorthPort rookie teammate Fran Yu.

ARVIN TOLENTINO

BATANG PIER

NORTHPORT

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK
