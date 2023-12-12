^

Sports

NCA 6-Stag Derby ongoing

The Philippine Star
December 12, 2023 | 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Around 100 fights are up in the National Cockers Alliance 6-Stag Derby that starts Tuesday (Dec. 12) at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Hosted by Eddie Gonzales and Ellan Nagano, the event draws participation of prominent cockers with their outstanding stags.

In the last NCA derby, Nagano emerged solo winner with a score of 6 points. Runner-ups were Ricky Magtuto, Kap. Larry Villacorte and Albert Dichaves.

The next NCA 6-Stags Derby will be on Dec. 26 at the same Pasig venue.

DERBY
