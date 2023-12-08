Philippine showing in world sambo lauded

MANILA, Philippines — The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) congratulated the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for the successful Philippine campaign in the world championships in Armenia where Sydney Sy clinched a bronze medal.

“It is with great pleasure that the FIAS congratulates you on the success of the Philippine sambo team at the recent world championships in Yerevan (Armenia),” FIAS secretary-general Roberto Ferraris told POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in a letter.

Sy clinched bronze in women’s +80 kgs class in the world champioships that gathered elite sambists from 62 nations last Nov. 10 to 12 in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.