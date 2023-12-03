Saddened by runner-up finish, NU Pep Squad vows bounceback

MANILA, Philippines -- After settling for the silver medal in the UAAP Season 86 cheerleading competition, the NU pep squad is aiming to get back on top once again next season.

NU, which held the cheerleading title in season 85, only managed a second place finish behind the FEU Cheering Squad during Saturday's competition with their Elvis Presley-themed routine.

Debuting NU head coach Gab Bajacan said they are "sad" with the result.

But they are already eyeing to bounce back in next year's competition.

"To be honest, it's sad becuse when we entered the mats, we're really prepared. We just could not control everything. Everything is different when you're in the blue mats already," Bajacan told reporters in Filipino.

"I will be wanting that we will prepare for next year. We will make sure that we will be strong mentally, so that is our goal," he added.

NU garnered 697 total points for their King of Rock and Roll routine.

They had 86.5 points for tumbling, 88.5 points for stunts, 81 points for tosses, 85 points for pyramids, 361 points for dance and only five points deducted for penalties.

This is a total of 697 points, 5.5 points behind FEU's Super Mario-themed performance.

NU team captain Neo Espiritu underscored that the team did its best, and

that their runner-up finish happened for a reason.

"I am sure that next year, we will bounce back and we know that we will get the gold next year," Espiritu said, which was passionately agreed on by the coach.

FEU's win on Saturday is their fourth cheerleading title in history.

It is also the first silver medal finish for the NU Pep Squad.

"Maybe, we just prepared them for the high standards, because before you become a member of NU pep, that is really our standrd. That is what the management taught us, as well as the NU community, to strive hard and excel in our craft," Bajacan said.

"Us, not getting the gold, is a big deal for us. The silver [medal finish,] made us sad. That is second, we still ended up on the podium, but that is how it is... For us, it is not a competition if you do not win the gold, and that is what we are telling the athletes," he added.

"It is sad, but that's part of the competition. We are really teaching them that like in business, we have to be better and better so we will have more customers. Same with the competition, we have to be better to always win. We really challenge ourselves."