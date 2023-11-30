^

Sports

‘Super Marcio’ plays hero for Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 2:28pm
â��Super Marcioâ�� plays hero for Beermen
Marcio Lassiter (13) came up big for the San Miguel Beermen.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – With the game going down the wire with less than a minute to go, the San Miguel Beermen were looking for answers to keep their winning streak alive.

The gritty Rain or Shine Elasto Painters were trying to notch their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday, and a pair of free throws by Jhonard Clarito tied the game up at 108 with 56 seconds remaining.

Then, “Super Marcio” Lassiter came to the rescue.

After a timeout, the Beermen were trying to power through Rain or Shine’s 2-3 zone.

Import Ivan Aska received the ball and eventually found Lassiter on a cross-court pass, and the latter then launched a booming 3-pointer while getting fouled with 43.5 seconds remaining.

While he missed the free throw, it was enough cushion for the Beermen prevail, 115-110, for their third straight win.

Asked what the deciding factor in the close game was, San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent simply said “Marcio Lassiter.”

The sweet-shooting guard, who played in just his second game this season as he recovered from an ankle injury, finished with 23 points in 28 minutes and 29 seconds of play, built on six 3-pointers.

“Marcio Lassiter. He wasn’t able to practice I think for 12 to 15 days but today, he proved his worth. That’s the Marcio Lassiter we all know,” he said.

“I’m very happy for his game and I just hope he keeps it up again,” he added.

Lassiter deferred his good performance to the team.

“I just gotta thank my teammates, also the coach for trusting me. My teammates found me tonight,” the guard said.

San Miguel will try to keep their streak rolling as they face the NorthPort Batang Pier on December 8 at the Philsports Arena.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MARCIO LASSITER

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons on brink of glory

Maroons on brink of glory

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
University of the Philippines doused cold water on the previously red-hot La Salle, stamping a 97-67 statement win in Game...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

La Salle main man Quiambao admits getting surprised by UP defense, vows comeback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Expect a different Kevin Quiambao in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Sports
fbtw
UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

UP's Monteverde commend wards for 'executing game plan, lockdown defense' in massive Game 1 win

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
It’s a cliche for every coach: defense wins championships, and for UP’s Goldwin Monteverde, his team’s finals...
Sports
fbtw
Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

Giant Lanterns near MPBL coronation

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Justine Baltazar as expected captured the Most Valuable Player (MVP) plum as Pampanga moved on the cusp of annexing the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Virtual Grounds wants to put Mindanao on esports map with Predator League win

Virtual Grounds wants to put Mindanao on esports map with Predator League win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The quest of Virtual Grounds Esports’ for success in the Predator League Philippines goes beyond personal glory.
Sports
fbtw
Bolts fall short vs New Taipei Kings to remain winless in EASL

Bolts fall short vs New Taipei Kings to remain winless in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Victory continued to elude Meralco in the East Asia Super League (EASL) as the Bolts came up short against the New Taipei...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine canoe-kayak team crowned overall champ in Asian Cup

Philippine canoe-kayak team crowned overall champ in Asian Cup

5 hours ago
The Philippine canoe-kayak team claimed the overall championship in runaway fashion, winning 21 medals — including 10...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena is 'Sports Idol' in Siklab Awards

Obiena is 'Sports Idol' in Siklab Awards

5 hours ago
Asian pole vault king Ernest John “EJ” Obiena will share the spotlight with 57 other young athletes from 33 sports...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with