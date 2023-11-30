‘Super Marcio’ plays hero for Beermen

Marcio Lassiter (13) came up big for the San Miguel Beermen.

MANILA, Philippines – With the game going down the wire with less than a minute to go, the San Miguel Beermen were looking for answers to keep their winning streak alive.

The gritty Rain or Shine Elasto Painters were trying to notch their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday, and a pair of free throws by Jhonard Clarito tied the game up at 108 with 56 seconds remaining.

Then, “Super Marcio” Lassiter came to the rescue.

After a timeout, the Beermen were trying to power through Rain or Shine’s 2-3 zone.

Import Ivan Aska received the ball and eventually found Lassiter on a cross-court pass, and the latter then launched a booming 3-pointer while getting fouled with 43.5 seconds remaining.

While he missed the free throw, it was enough cushion for the Beermen prevail, 115-110, for their third straight win.

Asked what the deciding factor in the close game was, San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent simply said “Marcio Lassiter.”

The sweet-shooting guard, who played in just his second game this season as he recovered from an ankle injury, finished with 23 points in 28 minutes and 29 seconds of play, built on six 3-pointers.

“Marcio Lassiter. He wasn’t able to practice I think for 12 to 15 days but today, he proved his worth. That’s the Marcio Lassiter we all know,” he said.

“I’m very happy for his game and I just hope he keeps it up again,” he added.

Lassiter deferred his good performance to the team.

“I just gotta thank my teammates, also the coach for trusting me. My teammates found me tonight,” the guard said.

San Miguel will try to keep their streak rolling as they face the NorthPort Batang Pier on December 8 at the Philsports Arena.