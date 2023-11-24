^

Sports

Final bow for ‘King Falcon’

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Final bow for â��King Falconâ��
Jerom Lastimosa
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson may have bowed out of the race but the proud school still gave its injured son Jerom Lastimosa a fitting swan song to his remarkable collegiate career.

Albeit nursing an ACL injury that cut short his final playing year, Lastimosa suited up and had his well-deserved moment in the final two minutes highlighted by a poetic triple at the buzzer made possible by Ateneo’s gesture, with the possession, to hand him the game ball in the homestretch.

Limping and all, Lastimosa – who was already inserted in the game by coach Nash Racela in the first half – missed his first three attempts before witnessing his last try go in as the crowd, including Ateneo fans, erupted in euphoria.

The Falcons succumbed to the Blue Eagles, 70-48, in the playoff for the last seat in the UAAP Season 86 Final Four, signalling the end to their commendable run – and Lastimosa’s.

“We just wanted to field in Jerom and our seniors. So regardless of the score, we wanted the Adamson community to see them one last time before they leave the university,” said Racela, also referring to Jed Colonia, Vince and Wilfrey Magbuhos.

vuukle comment

JEROM LASTIMOSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

Bacoor to bank on defense vs powerhouse Pampanga in MPBL finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Defense will continue to be the name of the game for the “underdogs” Bacoor City Strikers, head coach Alex Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

In playoff vs Ateneo, Adamson's Manzano mourned loss of dad -- coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Adamson's Ced Manzano had to play their UAAP Season 86 playoff game against Ateneo a day after he lost his father, according...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

Explosive Pampanga-Bacoor MPBL title face-off slated Saturday

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Expect an all-out war between rulers of the North and South as the battle lines are drawn for the explosive National Finals...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX wards off NorthPort

NLEX wards off NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NLEX Road Warriors quelled a furious comeback rally by the NorthPort Batang Pier to secure their second win in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

Ex-PBA guard Gerry Esplana on board Pilipinas Super League as deputy commissioner

1 day ago
Allan Caidic and Gerry Esplana will be reunited as the two key figures of the fastest growing nationwide basketball league...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kings eye quick rebound

Kings eye quick rebound

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
That recent “Manila Clasico” loss certainly stung for Barangay Ginebra.
Sports
fbtw
eGilas set for World Finals

eGilas set for World Finals

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
The eFIBA World Finals will be held in Jonkoping, Sweden, this weekend with eight countries, including the Philippines, lined...
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Knights renew rivalry

Lions, Knights renew rivalry

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Beda tries to formalize its top three seeding in the Final Four as it tackles decades long rival Letran at the conclusion...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Navy in explosive PNVF matchup

Cignal, Navy in explosive PNVF matchup

1 hour ago
Unbeaten favorites Cignal and PGJC Navy arranged a semifinal duel after contrasting quarterfinal sweeps against separate foes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with