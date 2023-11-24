Final bow for ‘King Falcon’

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson may have bowed out of the race but the proud school still gave its injured son Jerom Lastimosa a fitting swan song to his remarkable collegiate career.

Albeit nursing an ACL injury that cut short his final playing year, Lastimosa suited up and had his well-deserved moment in the final two minutes highlighted by a poetic triple at the buzzer made possible by Ateneo’s gesture, with the possession, to hand him the game ball in the homestretch.

Limping and all, Lastimosa – who was already inserted in the game by coach Nash Racela in the first half – missed his first three attempts before witnessing his last try go in as the crowd, including Ateneo fans, erupted in euphoria.

The Falcons succumbed to the Blue Eagles, 70-48, in the playoff for the last seat in the UAAP Season 86 Final Four, signalling the end to their commendable run – and Lastimosa’s.

“We just wanted to field in Jerom and our seniors. So regardless of the score, we wanted the Adamson community to see them one last time before they leave the university,” said Racela, also referring to Jed Colonia, Vince and Wilfrey Magbuhos.