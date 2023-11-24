^

Cignal, Navy in explosive PNVF matchup

The Philippine Star
November 24, 2023 | 12:00am
Cignal, Navy in explosive PNVF matchup
The HD Spikers smothered Iloilo, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17, while the Sea Lions dug deep to earn a gritty straight-sets win against VNS Asereht, 26-24, 26-24, 26-24.

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten favorites Cignal and PGJC Navy arranged a semifinal duel after contrasting quarterfinal sweeps against separate foes in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup men’s division on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The HD Spikers smothered Iloilo, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17, while the Sea Lions dug deep to earn a gritty straight-sets win against VNS Asereht, 26-24, 26-24, 26-24.

With little to no break, Cignal and PGJC Navy duke it out in a knockout match on Friday for a seat in the finals of the tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission headed by chairman Richard Bachmann, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Both squads swept the elimination rounds of the 20-team men’s division with Cignal topping Pool A at 3-0 and PGJC Navy, also 3-0, wiping out Pool C before crossing paths now in the Final Four.

Two seats are still up for grabs in the remaining quarterfinal matches as of press time featuring UAAP champion National U against Jose Rizal U and UAAP runner-up University of Santo Tomas versus Savouge.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION
