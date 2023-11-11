Generals secure pivotal win vs Chiefs

MANILA, Philippines -- The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals pulled away in the second half and notched a crucial win over the lowly Arellano Chiefs, 77-64, in the 99th NCAA basketball tournament Saturday morning at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The win kept the Generals in the running for a Final Four slot in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament.

With the Generals within striking distance heading into the half, 31-23, they outscored the Chiefs 23-16 in the third quarter to keep a comfortable 54-39 lead.

The lead ballooned to 22 in the fourth quarter, 72-50, after King Gurtiza made a jumper with 4:37 left in the game.

It was enough cushion as the Generals breezed through to the final buzzer.

Gurtiza powered the Generals with 23 points and six rebounds in the must-win game.

He was followed by Erland Umpad with 12 points.

Jeadan Ongotan rallied the Chiefs with 11 markers off the bench.

No Arellano starter ended with double figures in the game.

The Generals are now holding an 8-7 slate. They are still in the thick of the Final Four race.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, dropped to a 2-12 record.