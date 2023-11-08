Already-ran UST seeks consistency next UAAP season

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers got the boot in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament for the third year in a row, falling to 1-10 in Season 86 after a 67-59 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday.

Even under new leadership of veteran head coach Pido Jarencio, the Tigers have had a season to forget — with their lone bright spot coming during their single win against the FEU Tamaraws earlier this season.

Though the win ended a 19-game losing slump, there was hardly anything else to be happy about during their campaign.

With the Tigers crashing out of contention anew, UST assistant coach Japs Cuan said that they will have to be consistent each and every time they step on the court.

“Ang hirap kasi. We're really pushing the guys… Kasi nakikita mo pagod na pagod na sila and yung can't think na sobrang — yung rotations namin, sobrang naghahanap talaga si coach ng mabubunot and siguro yung consistency lang sana ng mga ibang players namin,” said Cuan on what they need to convert their competitiveness to wins.

“Kasi day in and day out, yung isang player ganito, off, yung isa, [hindi]. For us to really win we have to like lahat talaga dapat mag-contribute talaga lahat,” he added.

Still, Cuan believes there are positives to take out of UST’s struggles this year.

Playing with an all-local lineup, the Tigers have been gutting it out against the top teams in the tournament. With a no-quit attitude, UST continues to reach for wins.

"I think the most encouraging part is in spite na short kami lagi, tinatry ng mga players na i-feel yung gap na wala sa amin in the beginning, it's just frustrating lang kasi you can see yung effort ng mga players and we just couldn't get the win." he said.

The Tigers will look to hopefully rack up wins during the tail-end of their season. They face the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11.