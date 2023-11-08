^

Sports

Already-ran UST seeks consistency next UAAP season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 4:43pm
Already-ran UST seeks consistency next UAAP season
UST's Nic Cabanero
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigers got the boot in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament for the third year in a row, falling to 1-10 in Season 86 after a 67-59 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday.

Even under new leadership of veteran head coach Pido Jarencio, the Tigers have had a season to forget — with their lone bright spot coming during their single win against the FEU Tamaraws earlier this season.

Though the win ended a 19-game losing slump, there was hardly anything else to be happy about during their campaign.

With the Tigers crashing out of contention anew, UST assistant coach Japs Cuan said that they will have to be consistent each and every time they step on the court.

“Ang hirap kasi. We're really pushing the guys… Kasi nakikita mo pagod na pagod na sila and yung can't think na sobrang — yung rotations namin, sobrang naghahanap talaga si coach ng mabubunot and siguro yung consistency lang sana ng mga ibang players namin,” said Cuan on what they need to convert their competitiveness to wins. 

“Kasi day in and day out, yung isang player ganito, off, yung isa, [hindi]. For us to really win we have to like lahat talaga dapat mag-contribute talaga lahat,” he added.

Still, Cuan believes there are positives to take out of UST’s struggles this year.

Playing with an all-local lineup, the Tigers have been gutting it out against the top teams in the tournament. With a no-quit attitude, UST continues to reach for wins.

"I think the most encouraging part is in spite na short kami lagi, tinatry ng mga players na i-feel yung gap na wala sa amin in the beginning, it's just frustrating lang kasi you can see yung effort ng mga players and we just couldn't get the win." he said.

The Tigers will look to hopefully rack up wins during the tail-end of their season. They face the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teams resume UAAP Final Four push

Teams resume UAAP Final Four push

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Three squads go for an inside track to a Top-Two finish that comes with twice-to-beat incentives, three cling for Final Four,...
Sports
fbtw
18 cage squads duke it out in Pilipinas Super League President&rsquo;s Cup

18 cage squads duke it out in Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup

1 day ago
The Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup has just gotten bigger and stronger with at least 18 professional teams seeing...
Sports
fbtw
Budding college cagers to strut stuff in Pinoyliga

Budding college cagers to strut stuff in Pinoyliga

1 day ago
Up-and-coming players in the collegiate level will have an opportunity to showcase their talent as 12 schools will see action...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija planting new seeds in MPBL

Nueva Ecija planting new seeds in MPBL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nueva Ecija vows a fitting redemption next season after surrendering its throne in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball Le...
Sports
fbtw
Globalization evident in PBA

Globalization evident in PBA

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The various countries represented by the PBA’s 12 imports in the Commissioner’s Cup this season reflects the globalization...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celis turns into gem for Blue Eagles in crucial win

Celis turns into gem for Blue Eagles in crucial win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
In a must-win UAAP Season 86 game against the gritty UST Growling Tigers, the Ateneo Blue Eagles found a diamond in the ...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles put cellar-dwelling Tigers to sleep

Blue Eagles put cellar-dwelling Tigers to sleep

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigers are now officially eliminated from playoff contention as the Ateneo Blue Eagles averted a monumental...
Sports
fbtw
'Call of Duty', the stalwart video game veteran, turns 20

'Call of Duty', the stalwart video game veteran, turns 20

7 hours ago
James Spratt recalls dashing home from school as a teenager to band together online with friends to do battle in "Call of...
Sports
fbtw
Sparkling Leao hailed by Milan coach Pioli

Sparkling Leao hailed by Milan coach Pioli

8 hours ago
Stefano Pioli said that Rafael Leao could be a world-beater after the inconsistent Portugal winger outshone Kylian Mbappe...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with