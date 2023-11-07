Willie Miller named Converge assistant coach

Willie Miller signs a contract as Converge's newest assistant coach. With him are fellow assistant and former PBA star Danny Ildefonso (left) and Converge PBA governor Archen Cayabyab.

MANILA, Philippines – Former PBA star Willie Miller has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Converge FiberXers.

The team on Tuesday announced the designation of Miller, a four-time PBA champion and two-time Most Valuable Player.

“After his playing career, Willie has been passionate about coaching at the grassroots level. It’s really his passion,” Converge governor Archen Cayabyab said.

“So when we got to talk to him and asked if he could be part of our staff, he did not hesitate to say yes to us.”

Miller is joining another former PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso on the FiberXers’ bench.

“The combination of their championship-winning experience and coaching expertise is a testament to the FiberXers' commitment to nurturing young talent and achieving greater success in the PBA,” the statement read.



Nicknamed “Thriller”, MIller was previously associated with Converge head coach Aldin Ayo, as well as Cayabyab, during his time as a collegiate ace for the Letran Knights.

“Me and Willie grew up together in Olongapo. Then, we went to Manila together after high school. That is where we met Coach Aldin (Ayo) at Letran. We did not expect that even in the PBA, we would still be together,” Cayabyab continued.

The lefty guard will be at the forefront of developing the team’s youngsters Schonny Winston, Mac Tallo and Alec Stockton.

"We're thrilled to have Willie Miller join our coaching staff at Converge FiberXers. His unparalleled experience and exceptional skills as a guard in the PBA will be a game-changer for our young talents,” Converge team manager Jacob Lao said.

“With Coach Willie's guidance, our guards are poised for remarkable growth and development.”

After a stint in the Metropolitan Basketball Association, Miller had a lengthy PBA career, suiting up for Red Bull, Talk N Text, Alaska, Barangay Ginebra and GlobalPort.