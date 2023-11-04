Falcons soar past hapless Tigers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons pulled away late in the fourth quarter and edged the UST Growling Tigers in their UAAP Season 86 clash, 61-53, Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Adamson led by 10, 50-40, at the start of the fourth quarter following a putback by Ced Manzano.

UST, however, cut the lead to two, 52-50, unleashing a 10-2 run capped by a Christian Manaytay layup with his off-hand.

The Falcons then retaliated with a 9-0 run off three 3-pointers.

Monty Montebon and Didat Hinapi sank three straight treys that gave them a 61-50 lead with 2:50 remaining.

The run was broken by a Nic Cabanero layup late in the game.

Before the finish, the game was close for the first two quarters and the majority of the third quarter.

Late in the third, Adamson held a 48-40 lead heading to the final canto.

Joshua Yerro led the Falcons with 17 points. He was followed by Joem Sabandal with nine points.

Christian Manaytay, meanwhile, had 13 points and seven boards for UST.

Growling Tiger Ivanne Calum flirted with a double-double with a nine point-10 rebound performance.

Adamson strengthened its bid for the fourth and final spot with a 5-5 win-loss slate.

UST, on the other hand, dropped to 1-9.