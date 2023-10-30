^

Sports

PFF exec: Time to build that relationship with fans

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 4:48pm
PFF exec: Time to build that relationship with fans
PFF General Secretary Mikhail “Coco” Torre

MANILA, Philippines – A football game has since time immemorial always been a communion between the players and coaches and the fans.

And if the Philippine Football Federation has their way, they would love nothing more than to underscore and reignite that relationship between Filipino football fans and the Azkals when they go on this two-game home stand on November 16 (against Vietnam) and November 21(against Indonesia) in the group stages of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“In my opinion, the crowds were not the same from what we saw in 2010-14 because of a mixture of awareness and match results,” opined PFF General Secretary Mikhail “Coco” Torre during an interview with this writer last Sunday, October 29.

“In all of our efforts to build the game, I think on the federation’s side, we forgot to tap into the passion of the fans. This is something that we want to bring back. If we rally the fans behind the national team, we believe it will give them that lift to perform.”

“Not that the national team does not work hard — they always do. But there is nothing like that 12th man giving you that added boost during a home game.”

The PFF has announced that they are hoping to put 10,000 people inside the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium for the games against Vietnam and Indonesia.

“We are sticking our necks out there for the head count and we do not want to fall flat on our faces,” admitted Torre. “But I feel the excitement towards Philippine football again.”

“Going to the Filipinas’ side naman, we had support from the Ayalas with the mall tours and Cignal for the telecast.  When we beat New Zealand, lo and behold, kahit saan ka magpunta, meron live viewing. But more to the women’s game, we see the signs that football is on an upward trajectory.”

One of the first groups that Torre met with was the Ultras Pilipinas. A large crowd of supporters are not only highly visible during games for their cheers and actions in the stands but also their never-say-die attitude, but also their colorful attire. 
 

“They were the first stakeholders that we met in terms of preparation for the 10K Strong,” said Torre. “They have their own version of the 10K Strong! With a chant of ‘Manalo, matalo, kasama ako sa sampung libo.’ Nakakakilabot.”

For the upcoming home matches, the PFF appointed a fan zone manager, whose job is to come up with a festival-like atmosphere outside the stadium. There will be an assortment of food and drinks, including beer.

“Unfortunately, beer will not be allowed inside the stadium because it is a government facility,” pointed out Torre.

Aside from the official Azkals merchandise on sale, there will be game zones for foosball and mini-football where fans can get into the mood before the 7 p.m. kick-off.

“We want to end the year strong for Philippine football. And we cannot do this without our 10K Strong. So to all Filipino football fans, sports fans, come out and cheer on the home team during these Asian qualifiers.”

vuukle comment

AZKALS

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL

PFF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win...
Sports
fbtw
Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

17 hours ago
Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete...
Sports
fbtw
Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Ry dela Rosa isn’t Jose Rizal University’s team captain for no reason.
Sports
fbtw
UP loss a lesson in composure for Ateneo leader Koon, says Baldwin

UP loss a lesson in composure for Ateneo leader Koon, says Baldwin

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Overexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach Monteverde

Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach Monteverde

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Gerry Abadiano's offensive onslaught against the Ateneo Blue Eagles Sunday was not a surprise, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.
Sports
fbtw
New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 race

New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 race

6 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on August 11, 2024, promising a new racing experience featuring...
Sports
fbtw
Boutier edges Thitikul in near-record matching 9-hole playoff

Boutier edges Thitikul in near-record matching 9-hole playoff

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Celine Boutier came out of the energy-sapping, near-record matching longest sudden death duel with a birdie on the par-3 No....
Sports
fbtw
Fortea's timely return helps Maroons get back at Blue Eagles

Fortea's timely return helps Maroons get back at Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Terrence Fortea finally made his anticipated return to the UP Fighting Maroons this UAAP Season 86 in the most crucial of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with