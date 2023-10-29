Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw payback

Gerry Abadiano led the Maroons with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists.

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off a 65-60 win in their UAAP Season 86 second-round showdown Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Blue Eagles erased a 13-point lead with a 15-2 run and tied the game at 54-all following a jumper by Jared Brown.

But Harold Alarcon played fireman and sank a pull-up 3-pointer as UP regained a 57-54 lead.

Gerry Abadiano then nailed a 2-pointer to give the Maroons a 59-54 upper hand.

Jason Credo of Ateneo scored on an and-one play as the Blue Eagles trimmed the lead to two, 59-57.

Francis Lopez then converted a running hook shot to give UP a much-needed 61-57 cushion.

An Alarcon pull-up with 45.3 seconds left was the dagger for UP.

Mason Amos, however, gave Ateneo a glimmer of hope with a corner 3-pointer as the Blue Eagles continued to threaten, 63-60.

While the Blue Eagles got the ball back, they failed to convert as Joseph Obasa missed a short stab with 2.1 seconds left.

A pair of free throws by Abadiano iced the game.

Abadiano led the Maroons with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. He also recorded a game-high +9.

Lopez, Alarcon and Malick Diouf all had 10 points apiece for UP.

Brown, meanwhile, paced Ateneo with 18 points.

Ateneo defeated UP, 99-89, in overtime during the first round of competition.

UP is now holding the solo first spot in the tournament with an 8-1 record.

The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, are now tied with the Adamson Soaring Falcons with a 4-5 slate.

The Falcons, however, hold the tiebreaker as they won over the Blue Eagles in the first round, 74-71.