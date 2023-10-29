^

Sports

Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw payback

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 8:14pm
Maroons survive Blue Eagles comeback to draw payback
Gerry Abadiano led the Maroons with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons weathered a huge run by the Ateneo Blue Eagles to exact revenge against their rivals, pulling off a 65-60 win in their UAAP Season 86 second-round showdown Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

The Blue Eagles erased a 13-point lead with a 15-2 run and tied the game at 54-all following a jumper by Jared Brown. 

But Harold Alarcon played fireman and sank a pull-up 3-pointer as UP regained a 57-54 lead. 

Gerry Abadiano then nailed a 2-pointer to give the Maroons a 59-54 upper hand. 

Jason Credo of Ateneo scored on an and-one play as the Blue Eagles trimmed the lead to two, 59-57.

Francis Lopez then converted a running hook shot to give UP a much-needed 61-57 cushion.

An Alarcon pull-up with 45.3 seconds left was the dagger for UP.

Mason Amos, however, gave Ateneo a glimmer of hope with a corner 3-pointer as the Blue Eagles continued to threaten, 63-60. 

While the Blue Eagles got the ball back, they failed to convert as Joseph Obasa missed a short stab with 2.1 seconds left. 

A pair of free throws by Abadiano iced the game. 

Abadiano led the Maroons with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. He also recorded a game-high +9.

Lopez, Alarcon and Malick Diouf all had 10 points apiece for UP. 

Brown, meanwhile, paced Ateneo with 18 points.

Ateneo defeated UP, 99-89, in overtime during the first round of competition. 

UP is now holding the solo first spot in the tournament with an 8-1 record. 

The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, are now tied with the Adamson Soaring Falcons with a 4-5 slate. 

The Falcons, however, hold the tiebreaker as they won over the Blue Eagles in the first round, 74-71.

vuukle comment

ATENEO

BASKETBALL

BLUE EAGLES

FIGHTING MAROONS

FRANCIS LOPEZ

MAROONS

UAAP

UP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The UE Red Warriors’ stellar teamwork helped them snap their five-game losing streak and secure the victory over the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AP.Bren, Sibol coach Ducky inducted to MPL PH Hall of Legends

AP.Bren, Sibol coach Ducky inducted to MPL PH Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Francis "Ducky" Glindro was the coach of the first M-series champions from the Philippines, Bren Esports, after the team won...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas suffer 8-0 annihilation vs mighty Matildas

Filipinas suffer 8-0 annihilation vs mighty Matildas

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team’s Olympic hopes suffered a big blow on Sunday as they absorbed an...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tear

Adamson's Lastimosa diagnosed with full ACL tear

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa is confirmed to have sustained a full tear of his ACL.
Sports
fbtw
Falcons repel Tamaraws

Falcons repel Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons snapped their three-game losing streak and survived a furious rally by the FEU Tamaraws, 63-54,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with