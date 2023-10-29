^

Sports

Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 9:57am
Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL
Des Cheng (2) suffered a torn ACL on her right knee.
PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Des Cheng will be out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after sustaining a torn ACL.

Cheng suffered the injury on her right knee during their October 26 game against the Cignal HD Spikers.

She went down in the second set of the game and had to be assisted off the court.

“After careful review of her MRI results, our doctors have diagnosed that it is an ACL tear that will require surgery and rehabilitation,” the Flying Titans said in a statement.

“Management will ensure that Des is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form,” it added.

While they lost Cheng, Choco Mucho won over Cignal, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

With the spiker expected to miss a significant amount of time, Choco Mucho will look to continuously get offensive output from Sisi Rondina and Isa Molde.

“The team is saddened over this development, but is hopefully for her safe return,” the team said.

vuukle comment

DES CHENG

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Brodeths eye &lsquo;doubles&rsquo;

Brodeths eye ‘doubles’

11 hours ago
Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth go for another pair of “doubles” in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas meet Matildas

Filipinas meet Matildas

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Ninety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines went to Jearlan Omandac and Renz Villegas when it mattered as it survived Emilio Aguinaldo College,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Para bets win 5 golds in chess

Para bets win 5 golds in chess

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Overcoming personal tragedies, the amazing Filipino woodpushers saved the day yet again for the Philippine team after raking...
Sports
fbtw
Garcia hits HR as big as Texas

Garcia hits HR as big as Texas

11 hours ago
Adolis Garcia smashed a solo home run in the 11th inning to give the Texas Rangers a dramatic 6-5 victory over Arizona on...
Sports
fbtw
Kevin&rsquo;s triple-double lifts La Salle over NU

Kevin’s triple-double lifts La Salle over NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao lived up to his stature as leader of the MVP race.
Sports
fbtw
F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos Sur

F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos Sur

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
F2 Logistics overcame an error-prone game as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, yesterday to boost its semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, San Juan take series openers

Pampanga, San Juan take series openers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Top-seeded Pampanga drubbed Caloocan, 74-63, while San Juan stunned reigning champion Nueva Ecija, 86-82, in Game 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with