Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Des Cheng will be out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after sustaining a torn ACL.

Cheng suffered the injury on her right knee during their October 26 game against the Cignal HD Spikers.

She went down in the second set of the game and had to be assisted off the court.

“After careful review of her MRI results, our doctors have diagnosed that it is an ACL tear that will require surgery and rehabilitation,” the Flying Titans said in a statement.

“Management will ensure that Des is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form,” it added.

While they lost Cheng, Choco Mucho won over Cignal, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

With the spiker expected to miss a significant amount of time, Choco Mucho will look to continuously get offensive output from Sisi Rondina and Isa Molde.

“The team is saddened over this development, but is hopefully for her safe return,” the team said.