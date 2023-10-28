^

Sports

Pirates escape Generals for second spot

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 12:38pm
Pirates escape Generals for second spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates rose to the second spot of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after squeaking past the EAC Generals, 81-78, Saturday morning at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Lyceum led by six, 79-73, with less than a minute remaining in the game following a pair of free throws by Renz Villegas.

But the Generals cut the lead to just one, 79-78, thanks to a layup by King Gurtiza and a 3-pointer by Kyle Ochavo with less than five seconds left.

Villegas iced the game with a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left.

JP Maguliano missed a corner 3-pointer horribly as time expired, securing the victory for the Pirates.

Jearlan Omandac provided the spark for the Pirates, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 5-of-9 from deep off the bench.

Nat Cosejo led the Generals with a double-double performance of 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Ochavo followed suit with 21 markers, eight boards and six assists.
Lyceum outrebounded the Generals, 55-43.

With the win, LPU is now at 8-3 for the season.

EAC, meanwhile, dropped out of the final four with a 6-5 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

EAC GENERALS

LYCEUM PIRATES

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots primed for PBA championship run

Hotshots primed for PBA championship run

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With an intact core and with an impressive preseason in the books, the Magnolia Hotshots are eyeing to get back to the finals...
Sports
fbtw
AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren...
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

6 days ago
Newly-crowned world champion Max Vertappen added eight more points to his title-winning tally on Saturday when he cruised...
Sports
fbtw
Chiefs pull rug from under Lions

Chiefs pull rug from under Lions

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Jade Talampas went on a three-point scoring spree in the fourth quarter in powering Arellano University to a shock 74-72 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out...
Sports
fbtw
ALIAC 5 triumphs

ALIAC 5 triumphs

13 hours ago
Host Air Link International Aviation College essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win over the University of Asia and the Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Curtain rises for SSL quarters

Curtain rises for SSL quarters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
From bullied to box office blockbuster

From bullied to box office blockbuster

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Monsour del Rosario has had to fight for everything he has.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Rianne Malixi finally put in the kind of round sorely missing in the first two days of the Espirito Santo Trophy, coming away...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with