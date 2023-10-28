Pirates escape Generals for second spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates rose to the second spot of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after squeaking past the EAC Generals, 81-78, Saturday morning at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Lyceum led by six, 79-73, with less than a minute remaining in the game following a pair of free throws by Renz Villegas.

But the Generals cut the lead to just one, 79-78, thanks to a layup by King Gurtiza and a 3-pointer by Kyle Ochavo with less than five seconds left.

Villegas iced the game with a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left.

JP Maguliano missed a corner 3-pointer horribly as time expired, securing the victory for the Pirates.

Jearlan Omandac provided the spark for the Pirates, pouring in 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 5-of-9 from deep off the bench.

Nat Cosejo led the Generals with a double-double performance of 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Ochavo followed suit with 21 markers, eight boards and six assists.

Lyceum outrebounded the Generals, 55-43.

With the win, LPU is now at 8-3 for the season.

EAC, meanwhile, dropped out of the final four with a 6-5 slate.