^

Sports

AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 10:52am
AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship
Members of AP.Bren rejoice after securing the first M5 World Championship slot.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren after swept Blacklist International, 3-0, in the upper bracket finals.

It was a whole different squad from what was seen during the regular season as the gold medalists of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and winners of the 15th World Esports Championship dominated the agents in Games 1 and 2, 10-3 and 12-3, respectively. 

Game 3 saw Blacklist International taking control of the game after securing the second lord, but AP.Bren managed to prolong the match-up, thanks to Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano's distraction of taking an objective at the bottom side and Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson securing a kill on Blacklist International's exp laner, Edward "Edward" Dapadap. These key plays were enough for AP.Bren to march toward the agents' base and win the series.

With their victory, AP.Bren is one of league's representatives to the M5 World Championship, with coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro, players Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel and David "FlapTzy" Canon making a return to the M-series stage after their victory as Bren Esports during the M2 World Championships back in January 2021.

In the lower brackets, ECHO broke their four-game losing streak by avenging their regular season defeat at the hands of RSG Philippines. The defending champions survived a close Game 1 and dominated Game 2 in a near-perfect game. A clash by the lord in Game 3 gave RSG Philippines the advantage to prevent the sweep. The Raiders were able to break the base of ECHO, but a miscalculation on the side of RSG Philippines flipped the odds, and ECHO was able to take the series, 3-1, eliminating RSG Philippines from the tournament.

The playoffs continue Saturday, October 28, with the lower bracket finals match-up between Blacklist International and ECHO at 6 p.m.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Streaking National U and La Salle go at it once more in a gigantic duel between top contenders as they jockey for position...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard fires 39 in Bucks debut

Lillard fires 39 in Bucks debut

12 hours ago
NBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday to spark...
Sports
fbtw
ALIAC 5 triumphs

ALIAC 5 triumphs

12 hours ago
Host Air Link International Aviation College essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win over the University of Asia and the Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
ALIAC rallies to stun UA&P in ISAA opener

ALIAC rallies to stun UA&P in ISAA opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Host Air Link International Aviation College (ALIAC) essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win against the University of Asia and...
Sports
fbtw
Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

6 days ago
Newly-crowned world champion Max Vertappen added eight more points to his title-winning tally on Saturday when he cruised...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curtain rises for SSL quarters

Curtain rises for SSL quarters

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts...
Sports
fbtw
From bullied to box office blockbuster

From bullied to box office blockbuster

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Monsour del Rosario has had to fight for everything he has.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

Ginebra turns to Tony Bishop as Brownlee replacement

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Former Meralco Bolts import Tony Bishop has been tapped by Barangay Ginebra as the team’s import for the upcoming PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

By Jan Veran | 16 hours ago
Rianne Malixi finally put in the kind of round sorely missing in the first two days of the Espirito Santo Trophy, coming away...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with