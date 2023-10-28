AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

MANILA, Philippines – The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren after swept Blacklist International, 3-0, in the upper bracket finals.

It was a whole different squad from what was seen during the regular season as the gold medalists of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games and winners of the 15th World Esports Championship dominated the agents in Games 1 and 2, 10-3 and 12-3, respectively.

Game 3 saw Blacklist International taking control of the game after securing the second lord, but AP.Bren managed to prolong the match-up, thanks to Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano's distraction of taking an objective at the bottom side and Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson securing a kill on Blacklist International's exp laner, Edward "Edward" Dapadap. These key plays were enough for AP.Bren to march toward the agents' base and win the series.

With their victory, AP.Bren is one of league's representatives to the M5 World Championship, with coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro, players Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel and David "FlapTzy" Canon making a return to the M-series stage after their victory as Bren Esports during the M2 World Championships back in January 2021.

In the lower brackets, ECHO broke their four-game losing streak by avenging their regular season defeat at the hands of RSG Philippines. The defending champions survived a close Game 1 and dominated Game 2 in a near-perfect game. A clash by the lord in Game 3 gave RSG Philippines the advantage to prevent the sweep. The Raiders were able to break the base of ECHO, but a miscalculation on the side of RSG Philippines flipped the odds, and ECHO was able to take the series, 3-1, eliminating RSG Philippines from the tournament.

The playoffs continue Saturday, October 28, with the lower bracket finals match-up between Blacklist International and ECHO at 6 p.m.