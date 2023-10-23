^

Sports

Stage set for 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 6:55pm
Stage set for 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf
From left: Januarius Holdings chairman and CEO JJ Atencio, Fil-Am executive committee co-chairmen Jude Eustaquio and Anthony de Leon, and Baguio and Country Club chairman Ramon Cabrera.
STAR / Andy Zapata

BAGUIO — All is set for the 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Tournament, with titleholder Southwoods leading 252 teams that will slug it out for the regular and seniors crowns in the prestigious meet on November 22 to December 10 at the Camp John Hay Golf Club and Baguio Country Club courses.

Still with their powerhouse cast including national mainstays Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan, the Southwoods bets look to stretch their dominant run in the most prestigious amateur golf championship in Asia Pacific, which is expected to draw around 1,400 players this year.

The Carmona-based team posted its ninth straight title run last year with a whopping 68-point triumph over runner-up Forest Hills.

Looming as Southwoods’ challengers this year are Eastridge and Royal Northwoods.

With both Camp John Hay and Baguio Country Club in great shapes and with their unique challenges, Fil-Am executive committee co-chairman Jude Eustaquio foresees exciting battle.

“As what has been the tradition of the Fil-Am, it’s gonna be fun and it’s gonna be exciting,” said co-chairman Anthony de Leon during the official event launch Monday also graced by Januarius Holdings chairman and CEO JJ Atencio, and Baguio and Country Club chairman Ramon Cabrera.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Imports showcase diversity

Imports showcase diversity

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Only Barangay Ginebra hasn’t disclosed its import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, set to start Nov. 5, but the...
Sports
fbtw
Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first...
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
San Beda and St. Benilde pulled off a pair of lopsided victories at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to go into the second...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasig MCW Sports elated to exceed expectations in MPBL bid

Pasig MCW Sports elated to exceed expectations in MPBL bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Pasig City MCW Sports may have fallen short of advancing to the next stage, but the unheralded squad succeeded in achieving...
Sports
fbtw
Bustamante finishes 7th, PREMA cops team championship in F1 Academy

Bustamante finishes 7th, PREMA cops team championship in F1 Academy

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bianca Bustamante scored twice in three races to cap off her first year in the inaugural F1 Academy, good enough to finish...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup helped NBA players get in perfect shape heading into new season, says exec

FIBA World Cup helped NBA players get in perfect shape heading into new season, says exec

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The NBA is likely to see more good games earlier on in the new season set to tip off next week after multiple players saw...
Sports
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Super League: Adamson, UST catch quarters bus

Shakey’s Super League: Adamson, UST catch quarters bus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Adamson turned back College of St. Benilde, 25-18, 10-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8, while UST drubbed Ateneo, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with