Stage set for 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf

From left: Januarius Holdings chairman and CEO JJ Atencio, Fil-Am executive committee co-chairmen Jude Eustaquio and Anthony de Leon, and Baguio and Country Club chairman Ramon Cabrera.

BAGUIO — All is set for the 73rd Januarius Fil-Am Golf Tournament, with titleholder Southwoods leading 252 teams that will slug it out for the regular and seniors crowns in the prestigious meet on November 22 to December 10 at the Camp John Hay Golf Club and Baguio Country Club courses.

Still with their powerhouse cast including national mainstays Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan, the Southwoods bets look to stretch their dominant run in the most prestigious amateur golf championship in Asia Pacific, which is expected to draw around 1,400 players this year.

The Carmona-based team posted its ninth straight title run last year with a whopping 68-point triumph over runner-up Forest Hills.

Looming as Southwoods’ challengers this year are Eastridge and Royal Northwoods.

With both Camp John Hay and Baguio Country Club in great shapes and with their unique challenges, Fil-Am executive committee co-chairman Jude Eustaquio foresees exciting battle.

“As what has been the tradition of the Fil-Am, it’s gonna be fun and it’s gonna be exciting,” said co-chairman Anthony de Leon during the official event launch Monday also graced by Januarius Holdings chairman and CEO JJ Atencio, and Baguio and Country Club chairman Ramon Cabrera.