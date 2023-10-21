Petro Gazz repels Gerflor for share of PVL lead

Games Tuesday

(Ynares Center, Antipolo)

2 p.m.- F2 vs Nxled

4 p.m.- Farm Fresh vs PLDT

6 p.m.- Akari vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz survived a third-set challenge from Gerflor in hammering out a 25-11, 25-4, 25-23 victory Saturday to regain a share of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum.

The Angels were on point when they dominated the hapless Defenders in the first two sets before going to their second unit in the third, which allowed the latter to have that chance at snaring a set and forcing another one when they rallied from 20-16 down to knotting it at 22.

It didn’t happen as Nicole Tiamzon accounted for two hits in Petro Gazz’s last three points that quashed Gerflor’s resistance and took its second win in a row. It was good for a place at the helm alongside Chery Tiggo.

Tiamzon and Maria Alisa Buitre ended finishing a game-best eight points apiece off the bench as Petro Gazz continued its quest of improving, if not duplicating, its runner-up finish in the season’s first All-Filipino Conference early in the year.

Gerflor, paced by Mary Grace Berte’s six hits, dropped to its second straight defeat.

Meanwhile, the league visits mountaintop Antipolo City where it will hold a triple bill highlighted by pace-setter Chery Tiggo (2-0) squaring off with a dangerous Akari (1-1) Tuesday at the Ynares Center.

Their showdown is set at 6 p.m.

Also being offered there are games pitting F2 Logistics (0-1) with Nxled (1-0) at 2 p.m. and Farm Fresh (0-2) versus PLDT (1-1).