^

Sports

Petro Gazz repels Gerflor for share of PVL lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 7:04pm
Petro Gazz repels Gerflor for share of PVL lead
Petro Gazz's Gretchel Soltones
Premier Volleyball League

Games Tuesday
(Ynares Center, Antipolo)
2 p.m.- F2 vs Nxled
4 p.m.- Farm Fresh vs PLDT
6 p.m.- Akari vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz survived a third-set challenge from Gerflor in hammering out a 25-11, 25-4, 25-23 victory Saturday to regain a share of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum.

The Angels were on point when they dominated the hapless Defenders in the first two sets before going to their second unit in the third, which allowed the latter to have that chance at snaring a set and forcing another one when they rallied from 20-16 down to knotting it at 22.

It didn’t happen as Nicole Tiamzon accounted for two hits in Petro Gazz’s last three points that quashed Gerflor’s resistance and took its second win in a row. It was good for a place at the helm alongside Chery Tiggo.

Tiamzon and Maria Alisa Buitre ended finishing a game-best eight points apiece off the bench as Petro Gazz continued its quest of improving, if not duplicating, its runner-up finish in the season’s first All-Filipino Conference early in the year.

Gerflor, paced by Mary Grace Berte’s six hits, dropped to its second straight defeat.

Meanwhile, the league visits mountaintop Antipolo City where it will hold a triple bill highlighted by pace-setter Chery Tiggo (2-0) squaring off with a dangerous Akari (1-1) Tuesday at the Ynares Center.

Their showdown is set at 6 p.m.

Also being offered there are games pitting F2 Logistics (0-1) with Nxled (1-0) at 2 p.m. and Farm Fresh (0-2) versus PLDT (1-1).

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
3x3 star Mac Tallo has been released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, clearing the path for his likely PBA return and stint with...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Rubilen Amit’s search for a third WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship got a shot in the arm as she barged into...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

19 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle marked its Spikers’ Turf return with its youth brigade overpowering the veteran VNS side for a 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

19 hours ago
Ketel Marte smacked a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat...
Sports
fbtw
Protecting the players

Protecting the players

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The toughest part of running any basketball league is ensuring fairness and the safety of the players.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NU&rsquo;s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

NU’s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite shooting the lights out in the second half of their UAAP Season 86 game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, NU Bulldog...
Sports
fbtw
Tongue-lashing fires up NU's Baclaan

Tongue-lashing fires up NU's Baclaan

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Kean Baclaan doesn’t take coach Jeff Napa’s scolding personally, as the NU mentor's harsh words and lectures keep...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan bests Pasig to enter MPBL semis

Caloocan bests Pasig to enter MPBL semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Caloocan hacked out a gritty 68-60 win over Pasig City MCW Sports in Game 3 to end a dogfight series and advance in the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP players bag four trophies in Thai meet

JGFP players bag four trophies in Thai meet

4 hours ago
Brianna Macasaet, Aerin Chan and Stephanie Gaisano-Gan captured trophies as first runner-up finishers, while Nicole Gaisano-Gan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with