Archers shoot down slumping Red Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 6:32pm
Evan Nelle of La Salle goes for a jumper.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers pulled all the stops they needed in the fourth quarter as they dealt the UE Red Warriors their fourth straight defeat, 83-75, in UAAP Season 86 action Saturday evening at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila. 

Trailing by one heading into the fourth, 62-63, La Salle launched an 8-0 run capped by an EJ Gollena deuce to lead by seven, 70-63.

UE cut the lead to four, 66-70, following a basket by Precious Momowei and a split from the line by Abdul Sawat. 

But a Raven Cortez responded with a 2-pointer to increase La Salle’s lead anew, 75-66. 

An and-one dagger from Evan Nelle gave the Green Arcers an 81-70 lead. 

The Red Warriors fought back, cutting the lead to eight, 83-75, with less than a minute remaining following a split from the line by Jack Cruz-Dumont, who was fouled hard by Evan Nelle.
 
UE had a chance to further cut the deficit, but Sawat was blocked by Cortez, which ultimately secured the win for La Salle. 

Cortez led La Salle with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks. 

Kevin Quiambao almost had a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Rey Remogat and Sawat had 13 points apiece for UE.

With the win, La Salle barged into the winning column once again following two straight losses. 

They now hold a 4-3 win-loss record.

UE, meanwhile, dropped their fourth straight game for a 2-5 slate heading into the second round.

