Bombers blow up Chiefs

MANILA, Philippines -- The JRU Heavy Bombers scored a colossal wire-to-wire win over the Arellano University Chiefs, 88-72, in their NCAA Season 99 matchup Saturday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Bombers asserted their mastery over the Chiefs the whole game, leading by as much as 25 points.

Their offense was hot, finishing 35-of-65 from the field, good for 53.8%.

They also shot 9-of-26 from beyond the arc.

The team dished 27 assists for the whole game, and blocked seven shots.

On the other hand, Arellano shot 30-of-68 from the field.

Marwin Dionisio led JRU with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Agem Miranda and Shawn Argente scored 15 points apiece for the Heavy Bombers.

For his part, Danielle Mallari had 15 points for Arellano.

With the win, the Bombers now have a 6-3 win-loss record.

Arellano, meanwhile, dropped to 1-7.