Spikers’ Turf: 8 squads to strut stuff

Games (Sunday)

11 a.m. – Chef on a Diet vs Navy

1 p.m. – D’Navigators vs Army

3 p.m. – Saskin vs Air Force

5 p.m. – Coast Guard vs Davies

MANILA, Philippines – Eight more teams, including four from the Armed Forces, get to show their wares as action in the elimination round of the Spikers’ Turf Invitational resumes at the Paco Arena in Manila Sunday.

Navy kicks off its campaign against Chef on a Diet-Far Eastern University at 11 a.m. while Army faces a top contender D’Navigators-Iloilo at 1 p.m. and Air Force tests Saskin-Philippine Christian University’s mettle at 3 p.m.

Coast Guard, meanwhile, mixes it up with Davies Paints-Adamson in the 5 p.m. main game of a busy four-game bill marking the second elims playdate of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

The Sealions will be bannered again by seasoned campaigners Greg Dolor and Joeven Dela Vega as they try to launch their bid on a winning mode in Pool D of the four-division tournament featuring a record-matching 24-team field.

Navy will also parade Edward Camposano, previously of the now-defunct AMC-Cotabato, while the Tamaraws will be led by Dryx Saavedra, Andrei Delicana and Jelord Talisayan.

Meanwhile, Army's core remains solid except for the exclusion of PJ Rojas but Wewe Medina is expected to more than fill up the hole left by the former as it sees to get off to an inspiring start in Pool A against the fourth placers in the Open Conference of the league backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, ASICS and Mikasa.

Iloilo, however, will miss the services of Jade Disquitado, who has moved to the Sta. Elena-National University side. The D’Navigators will now pin their hopes on new acquisitions Madz Gampong, Vince Lorenzo, and Francis Saura.

The Airmen will still led by Ranran Abdilla while Coast Guard hopes to mark its return to the Spikers' Turf after four years against the Falcons.

Games can be streamed live on SpikersTurf.ph and Pilipinas Live and telecast on OneSports and OneSportsPlus.