Mac Tallo parts ways with Chooks 3x3, eyes 5x5 return

MANILA, Philippines – Mac Tallo has departed Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the team announced.

Tallo, one of the best 3x3 basketball players in the country, has left the team to “embark on a journey back to 5-on-5 basketball,” the team announced on Friday.

“Chooks Pilipinas is grateful for the service Tallo has done for the country, including being the country's number one-ranked 3x3 player. Tallo has exemplified the spirit of dedication, hard work, and passion that defines Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas," Chooks Inc. Vice President Mel Macasaquit said.

“Tallo's transition to 3x3 basketball showcased his adaptability and resilience. His performances on the court have brought pride and inspiration to fans across the nation,” he added.

The 29-year-old guard recently played for Converge in a three-day pocket tournament.

“Although he now embarks on a journey back to 5-on-5 basketball, we want to assure Mac that our unwavering support and cheers will always be with him."

Picked 10th overall by the TNT KaTropa in the 2017 PBA Draft, the six-feet-tall guard led Manila Chooks! to a win over World no. 12 Futian in the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Cebu Masters last month.

He played collegiate basketball for the La Salle Green Archers and the Southwestern University Cobras.

The announcement came a few weeks before the start of the PBA season.